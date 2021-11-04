Diwali 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and others extend warm wishes to fans on the festival

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021
   
Diwali 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and others extend warm wishes to fans on the festival
India is known for celebrating every festival with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Every festival has its own charm and is celebrated on a large scale across the country. And while Diwali is here, the entire nation is taken over by the festive vibe. Amid this, the Bollywood celebs are also busy celebrating the festival of light. Not just they are enjoying the Diwali parties but the Bollywood celebs have also taken to social media to extend Diwali wishes to their fans.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a beautiful family pic wherein he was seen posing with his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Ruhi. Interestingly, KJo and Yash were seen in a cream coloured kurta with multi-coloured embroidery wherein Ruhi looked adorable in the cream coloured dress with a similar print and red dupatta. He captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali and all our love to all of you …. May the season bring you all the love, laughter, good health and peace of mind …. have a blessed new year” along with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful pic with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to send wishes for Diwali. She wrote, “Happy Diwali. From me and mine to you and yours”. The Pataudi siblings were seen nailing the traditional look for the festival.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a throwback family photo and tweeted, "To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response."

