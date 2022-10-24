Diwali 2022: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and other stars wish fans on festival of lights

Diwali, the festival of lights and joy is finally here! After two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities recently hosted a Diwali bash this year on a grand scale which was graced by many Bollywood celebrities. When it comes to festive celebrations, stars are typically at the forefront. On the auspicious day of the festival, celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and many others took to their social media handle to wish their fans on this special occasion.

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and wrote: "May your home always be filled with light, love and prosperity." Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Los Angeles also extended Diwali wishes to her fans and wrote: "Happy Diwali everyone! Wishing peace, light and love in abundance for all." Janhvi Kapoor shared her stunning photos on Diwali in a sequin saree and captioned it: "Happy Diwali." On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor dropped new pictures in an orange saree and wrote: "Diwali saal mein 3 baar kyun nahi ho sakti??? Happy Diwali!!!"