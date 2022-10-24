Diwali 2022: Shah Rukh Khan stuns in black Pathani; Arrives with Gauri, AbRam at Red Chillies office

Bollywood celebrities are finally celebrating Diwali in a grand way after two years’ gap owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the last few days, we saw various celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others step out in their ethnic best as they attended star-studded Diwali parties. Last night, producer-writer Amritpal Singh hosted a grand Diwali bash which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan. However, videos shared by the paparazzi did not give a glimpse of King Khan. Now, looks like fans are in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted arriving at the Red Chillies Entertainment office in Mumbai along with his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam arrive at Red Chillies office to celebrate Diwali

A video shared by the paparazzi shows a white luxury car heading inside the building premises. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan then step out of the car and head towards the entrance of the building. AbRam also steps out, and holds on to Shah Rukh Khan’s hand as he walks towards the entrance with them. Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a black Pathani suit, while AbRam opted for an all-white kurta pajama. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a white printed kurta with palazzos. Needless to say, fans went gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s look. While one social media user commented, “SRK in Black (heart emojis),” another fan wrote, “THE PATHANIIII SUITTT.” Check out the video below.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Diwali As India won T20 match against Pakistan on the eve of Diwali, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team and also wrote that Diwali celebrations have begun already. “So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!” he wrote. Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will return to the big screen after five long years with three releases in 2023. He will be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and also has Jawan with Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

