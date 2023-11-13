Diwali 2023: Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs extend warm wishes; see PICS

Just like most of us, Bollywood celebs are also having a blast celebrating Diwali. While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal rejoiced with both their families together in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan planned to dance the night away with his family. Similarly, many other celebs like Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan also took to social media to extend their warm wishes to their fans and followers. Some also gave us a glimpse of the celebrations at home.

Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on Diwali

After celebrating the festival of lights with their families, B-town celebs took to social media and shared glimpses of their celebrations at home. Dressed in a green-hued kurta, Kartik Aaryan posted a selfie with his sister Kritika Tiwari and doggo Katori Aaryan.

Ananya Panday dropped a cute family picture from the night. In the image, we can see her parents, Bhavna and Chunky Panday along with brother Ahaan Panday, aunt Deanne Panday, cousin sister Alanna Panday, her husband Ivor, and others.

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon enjoyed her time with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon on Diwali. She dropped heartwarming images of her small family. Kriti can be seen wearing a red suit while Nupur donned a pink suit. Her parents wore traditional attire in the shades of yellow and blue. Sharing the photo album, she wrote, "Clearly we weren’t coordinated!! Here’s to a colourful year ahead! Happy Diwali from the Sanon parivaar!!"

With her sweet smile and multiple diyas, Shraddha Kapoor brightened our social media feed. The Half Girlfriend actress wore a simple suit in golden color and paired it with a red dupatta. Sharing multiple images from her Laxmi Puja, she penned, "May Lakshmi Maa bless us all."

Shanaya Kapoor wasn't behind in sharing images from her intimate family celebration. In the pic, the aspiring actress along with her parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, cousin Anshula Kapoor, and uncle Boney Kapoor, along with others posed candidly for the camera. They can be seen laughing, giggling, and having a gala time together.

Ayushmann Khurrana and his actor brother Aparshakti Khurana enjoyed Diwali together along with their wives. The four of them posed together in the beautiful pic. Sharing the pics, the Dream Girl 2 actor penned, "Happy Diwali from us!"

Varun Dhawan spent his Diwali night with his wife Natasha Dalal and their pet doggo. The Bawaal actor wore a pink kurta with blue denims while his wife donned a green floral outfit. He also had a social message for his fans, "दिये जलाओ पर लोगों के बीच आग ना लगाओ (Light lamps but don't ignite hatred among others.)"

Fukrey 3 actor Pankaj Tripathi enjoyed his time with his wife, their daughter, and other family members. Sharing some unseen pics, he wishes his fans on Diwali.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a Happy Diwali!