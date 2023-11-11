Diwali 2023: Kiara Advani celebrates with ‘patakas’ Sidharth Malhotra, Anissa Malhotra-Armaan Jain, others-PIC

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make for a gorgeous couple, and they make heads turn every time they step out together. The couple made an appearance together as they headed out to attend their friends’ Diwali parties. Now, Kiara has shared a lovely picture with her hubby Sidharth Malhotra, and their friends Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain from a Diwali bash.

Kiara Advani poses with Sidharth Malhotra, Anissa Malhotra, and Armaan Jain in PIC from the Diwali 2023 celebrations

On Saturday morning, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to post a lovely picture from a Diwali party she attended last night. She revealed that it was a Diwali bash, as well as her friend’s baby shower. She is seen posing with Sidharth Malhotra and their friends Anissa Malhotra, Armaan Jain, Veena Reddy, and Keshav Reddy.

Kiara looks stunning in a red shimmery saree with a matching strappy blouse, and she accessorized with a sparkling diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Sidharth looks dapper in a black embroidered kurta with ivory pajamas. Sharing the picture, Kiara wrote, “My patakas (firecracker emoji) Diwali+Baby shower+ favourite time of the year.”

Check out the lovely picture below!

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara were also present at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash a few days ago. The actress stole the show in a mustard yellow velvet lehenga, while Sidharth opted for a heavily embroidered black kurta-pajama set for the occasion.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the upcoming action film Yodha, backed by Dharma Productions. While the film was earlier slated for a December 8 release, it has now been postponed and will hit the big screens on March 15, 2024. The film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Sidharth will also make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, which will be released on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Stayaprem Ki Kattha, will next be seen in Shankar's political thriller, Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan.

