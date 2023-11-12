Diwali 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan-Parineeti Chopra and more extend heartwarming wishes

The festival of lights, Diwali, is here, and the entire nation is rejoicing in the festivities with much enthusiasm and joy. From exchanging wishes and gifts to meeting friends and family, the day indeed fills positivity and vibrancy in everybody’s lives. Today, on the occasion, Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handle to extend their heart-warming wishes to their social media family.

Bollywood celebs post heartfelt Diwali wishes for their social media family

Priyanka Chopra posted a close-up picture of lit diya and wrote, “Let there always be light…#Happy Diwali”

Kiara Advani took to social media and shared a series of stunning pictures with her husband and Yodha actor Sidharth Malhotra. She captioned the post, “My love and light…Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali”

Have a look:

Firsts are always special! Thus, for Parineeti Chopra, the day will be even more special as she celebrates her first Diwali after her marriage to Raghav Chadha. Sharing a glimpse of the beautiful corner from her house lit with candles and decorated with rose flowers, she wrote, “Happy Diwali”

Have a look:

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media and shared a series of happy family pictures with her grandmother, brother, father and aunts from the Diwali. She wrote alongside, “Happiest Diwali from the Pataudi Parivaar…Had the best Shanivaar Bataod saprem namaste and bahut SARA pyaar”

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a beautiful photo of lit candles and diyas. Along with the post, he wrote, “Happy Diwali”

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and shared a sweet family photo. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Embracing the warmth of lights and the glow of togetherness with my family. Wishing you all a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and countless moments of joy. Grateful for the light you bring into my life. Happy Diwali from our family to yours!”

Have a look:

Ajay Devgn also took to his Instagram story and posted a Diwali wish for his social media family.

Sonakshi Sinha dropped several captivating glimpses from her Diwali festivities. In the first picture, she is seen holding a lit diya, followed by a couple of endearing clicks alongside the rangoli made with flowers.

Let’s take a quick look at the wishes posted by other Bollywood celebs:

Team Pinkvilla too wishes our reads a very Happy Diwali!

