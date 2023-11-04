‘Diwali begins’: Parineeti Chopra exudes festive vibes; gears up to celebrate with hubby Raghav Chadha

Actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony held in September this year. Her wedding marked the presence of several iconic stars including Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, and many other politicians too.

Notably, Chopra has made quite a few public appearances since her wedding and was seen flaunting her newly-wed avatar including chooda and sindoor on various occasions. She has once again treated her fans with a few photographs of herself wherein she can be seen glowing in ethnic wear and red sindoor as her first ‘Diwali preparations’ with her husband began. Take a look inside.

Parineeti Chopra flaunts mehendi, and sindoor, gets prepared for first Diwali post marrying politician Raghav Chadha

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a few pictures of herself as she begins her Diwali preparations. In an all-orange traditional wear, paired with simple earrings, bangles and a minimal yet glamorous makeup look, Parineeti’s photos look like an absolute treat for her fans.

However, what steals the show is her red sindoor and mehendi on her hands, and needless to say, the evergreen glow on her face. As she shared the pictures of her Instagram account today, she wrote, “Diwali begins.”

More about Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding

The actress got hitched to Chadha on September 24 at a destination wedding held in Udaipur. However, what makes the wedding even more special is the fact that it marked the union of Bollywood with politics.

Celebrities including Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, and several others attended her wedding. Politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann too, marked their attendance at the big-fat Punjabi wedding.

Talking about the outfits, the groom chose his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva on his big day. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra flaunted an elegant and minimal golden bridal lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, which took 2,500 hours to be curated.

For the jewelry too, she chose to imbibe her trust in Malhotra and flaunted her jewelry with green stones on it. It can be safe to say that the RagNeeti wedding has become a fan-favorite lately.

