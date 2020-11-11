Diwali Bollywood Playlist: 10 super fun songs for your Diwali 2020 party that will get your guests grooving

From the hard core dance performer to the shayar of the group, this Diwali Bollywood songs playlist includes a little for everyone. Check it out below.

We have already entered Diwali week and even though celebrations largely are on a low-scale this year due to Covid 19 precautions, many are opting for small gatherings inside their homes. With house parties and even virtual celebrations the new normal, citizens are making sure to make it a memorable Covid Diwali this year.

Since over the top celebrations and even bursting of firecrackers will not be on the cards in many parts across the country, various places begin celebrating the festival at least a week before. This means, that Diwali parties are galore and with every party there's an equal amount of maddening fun, games and dance.

Every such party has its own set of various people and we decided to compile a few Bollywood songs that would be a great crowd pleaser for your Diwali house party. From the hard core performer to the shayar of the group, this Diwali Bollywood playlist includes a little for everyone. Check it out:

The Diwali Anthem

Happy Diwali

Any Bollywood and Diwali combined reference is incomplete without this song. Considered as the official Diwali anthem, it is impossible to celebrate the festival without having heard this song even once.

The Party Starters

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Saturday Saturday

Don't kill us for the latter, but Diwali is actually falling on a Saturday this year which makes this the perfect upbeat track. Whereas the and song will quite literally get your guests dancing to the foot-tapping number.

The Hardcore Dancers

Aayee Hai Diwali

This gem of a vintage song from the 2001 film Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya is the apt festive track to get into celebratory mood. Kick-off your Diwali playlist with this to get your guests into the festive mood and dish out their best moves.

Nachde Ne Saare, Gallan Goodiyan, Dilli Waali Girfriend

Be it any occasion, these tracks will simply let your guests stay longer on the dance floor and showcase their most fun moves. If you're hosting Punjabis or lovers of Punjabi hip hop in the house, then tracks like Daru Badnaam and Jass Manak's Lehanga should definitely also feature on your playlist.

For the Shayar/Lover

Jhallah Wallah

Channa Mereya

While you're at it, enjoy a few songs that make you stop and sing along to the lyrics while it's almost midnight.

All For One

Deewangi Deewangi

This track which saw almost half the industry come together to sing and dance, is the near perfect way to end the Diwali party with everyone singing, dancing and simply being happy. Play another round of 'Happy Diwali' and call it a night.

