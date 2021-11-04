On Diwali, mom Tanuja gifts daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Dhaka sarees

Published on Nov 04, 2021
   
Veteran actress Tanuja gifted her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Dhaka muga silk sarees for the festive season. Tanuja's regular saree dealer's village was ravaged by flash floods last year and he rebuilt it and came with fresh stocks for Tanuja.

Talking about the same, Tanishaa said: ""My mom bought sarees for Diwali from her Dhaka saree dealers who come to us every year in Durga Puja. He is Gautam da. His village was washed away in the floods last year and their handlooms were lost. They rebuilt with fresh stocks and came with all handwoven Dhaka muga silk sarees for both my sister and me."

Tanishaa urged people to support the Indian handloom industries.

"So support our Indian weavers and the Indian handloom industries. We need to stand with them and the work they do is incredible. Not just buy from stores but also from these artisans and women. It's a responsibility and it also gives us more happiness."

