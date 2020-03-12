DJ Ranbir Kapoor in the house: Brahmastra actor seems to be engrossed in making new music in this UNSEEN photo

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ranbir's grunge look is impossible to miss as the actor can be seen sporting a full-grown beard and well kept one at that. Check out the photo below.

may not be on social media, but the actor definitely has a crazy fan following on social media. Not just die-hard fans, but Ranbir also has dedicated fan clubs who often post unseen photos and old pictures of the star. Today, we stumbled upon one such photo which shows the actor completely engrossed while working on some audio. Well, we cannot confirm if the photo is related to his upcoming film Brahmastra or if Ranbir is up to something entirely new.

In the photo, we can see Ranbir sitting and working on some kind of audio with a friend helping him out. Ranbir's grunge look is impossible to miss as the actor can be seen sporting a full-grown beard and well kept one at that. As usual, Ranbir looks smart as he can be seen sporting his favourite 'RK8' cap backwards and a white T-shirt.

We wonder what is keeping Ranbir so busy? Check out the photo below:

Do you think Ranbir is working on something related to Brahmastra?

Since the beginning of this year, Ranbir and co-star as well as girlfriend 's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds. While the two are yet to confirm the same, the couple seem to be taking it one day at a time. They are currently busy with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which has been delayed massively. Apart from this, Alia is also working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir has been working on Shamshera.

