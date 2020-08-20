DJ Snake is in awe of Nora Fatehi’s desi look in recent Instagram post; Calls her a ‘Queen’

As Nora Fatehi is breaking the internet with her recent Instagram post, DJ Snake’s comment on the post is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Nora Fatehi is one of the actresses in Bollywood who doesn’t need an introduction now. The diva has managed to carve a niche for herself with her sultry looks and sizzling dance moves. Nora certainly aces the art of setting the screen on fire with her moves and panache. Besides, the Street Dancer 3D actress has also been a social media queen who doesn’t fail to take the internet by a storm every time she shares a pic on Instagram. However, this time, Nora’s massive fan army can’t stop beaming with joy over her recent Instagram post.

The young starlet recently shared a beautiful picture of herself dressed in a maroon kurta and lehenga with golden embroidery. Nora completed her look with golden jewellery and maroon dupatta and was undoubtedly slaying it in her desi girl look. She captioned the image as “Wild.” While the post was showered with immense love from her fans, what caught our attention was DJ Snake’s comment on Nora’s post. The renowned music producer, who is known for numbers like Taki Taki and Let Me Love You, has been in awe of Nora’s pic and Snake dropped a heart emoji calling her Queen in the comments.

Nora was certainly overwhelmed with DJ Snake’s comment and replied with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s recent Instagram post:

Well, given their social media interaction, the fans are certainly hoping to watch Nora and DJ Snake in one frame soon and it will certainly be a treat for the eyes.

