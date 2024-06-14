Do Aur Do Pyaar OTT Release: When and where to watch Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz's romance-comedy

Do Aur Do Pyaar was released in theaters in April 2024. Starring the talented ensemble of Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, this cinematic gem received love from fans on social media.

A while ago, a leading OTT platform announced that the film is now available for a digital streaming.

Do Aur Do Pyaar gets an OTT release

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Disney+ Hotstar announced that Do Aur Do Pyaar is streaming on the OTT platform.

Sharing a poster of the film featuring Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the streaming platform captioned it, "Fall in love, again. Because just once isn’t enough Do Aur Do Pyaar is now streaming. #DoAurDoPyaarOnHotstar."

Do Aur Do Pyaar showcases modern-day relationships

The film took a refreshing take on modern-day relationships, blending romance, humor, and relatable storytelling.

During an interaction, Vidya shared insights into the inspiration behind the film's title. "I happened to suggest the title to the producers during a brainstorming session, and it resonated with them instantly," she revealed.

Balan further added that she adores it because it captures the essence of the film perfectly.

Shabana Azmi reviews Vidya Balan's Do Aur Do Pyaar

A few weeks ago, one paparazzo shared a rating post for the film under which Shabana Azmi shared her review.

Praising the film, she said that she loved the film. According to her, direction was very good by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

"But finally, it is the actors who make the film Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi are excellent. Vidya is easily the best actor we have today and Pratik is such a versatile actor. Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana Dcruz are convincing. Atul Kasbekar," the veteran actress added.

More about Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar is helmed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta. Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, the film is now streaming on the above-mentioned OTT platform.

