Do you agree with Jaya Bachchan's comment that some people are trying to defame the film industry? Yes or No

The news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise sent a shockwave across the nation. Numerous debates and controversies have emerged that revolve around the film industry after the same. Moreover, the emergence of a drug angle in the case further made people aware of various other facts that raised eyebrows. That happened after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly admitted that almost 80 percent of the industry takes drugs. Actor and MP Ravi Kishan took up the matter in Lok Sabha very recently.

Kishan said that drug addiction is there in the film industry and that the central government should take strict action against the culprits. He further added that it would bring an end to the conspiracy by neighbouring countries. However, this particular comment of the actor did not go well with veteran actress and MP . She said that a few people cannot tarnish the image of the film industry and that it’s a shame.

Bachchan further added how the film industry is getting flogged on social media. She also points out that a few people who have made their names in the industry have now called it gutter. After that, many celebs from Bollywood have backed Jaya Bachchan about the defamation of the film industry. Earlier, the actress had also urged the government to put an end to this bashing faced by the industry. What are your thoughts about the same? Do you agree with her that some people have tried to defame the film industry? Do let us know in the comments section.

