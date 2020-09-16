Do you agree with Jaya Bachchan's comment that some people are trying to defame the film industry? Yes or No
The news about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise sent a shockwave across the nation. Numerous debates and controversies have emerged that revolve around the film industry after the same. Moreover, the emergence of a drug angle in the case further made people aware of various other facts that raised eyebrows. That happened after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly admitted that almost 80 percent of the industry takes drugs. Actor and MP Ravi Kishan took up the matter in Lok Sabha very recently.
Kishan said that drug addiction is there in the film industry and that the central government should take strict action against the culprits. He further added that it would bring an end to the conspiracy by neighbouring countries. However, this particular comment of the actor did not go well with veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan. She said that a few people cannot tarnish the image of the film industry and that it’s a shame.
Bachchan further added how the film industry is getting flogged on social media. She also points out that a few people who have made their names in the industry have now called it gutter. After that, many celebs from Bollywood have backed Jaya Bachchan about the defamation of the film industry. Earlier, the actress had also urged the government to put an end to this bashing faced by the industry. What are your thoughts about the same? Do you agree with her that some people have tried to defame the film industry? Do let us know in the comments section.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I am confused why she is defending an industry that is full of drugs and sexual exploitation. She is just scared the curtains have been removed.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Who is defaming? The people using drugs or the people who are raising concern on the drugs usage?
Anonymous 2 hours ago
If taking drugs is wrong then rhea, her brother, kangana, SSR are all wrong. Why is SSR a victim, kangana a saviour and rhea a culprit. They are all adults and they all are accountable. Bollywood has a bad culture, so does politics, so do some colleges whether it’s drugs, reservation, nepotism. Are we going to ban politics and colleges as well? Cleaning up the culture does not mean criminalizing people. Everyone plays a part to clean it not make more mess
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I cant believe I am agreeing with Jaya but it’s true a few bad apples does not mean an industry, community, group, sect is bad. People like Kangana will abuse to suit their own agenda. Does not make them right. Female trump.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
If the revelation of truth about the industry defames it, then what does it say about the industry it self ? #reform
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She is absolutely wrong.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
No
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Jaya is a shrewd politician. She has spoken in parliament on behalf of sanjay raut with a bull dozer in her mind.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
no
Anonymous 3 hours ago
not agree with her statement
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Jaya aunty,when a old comfortable but criminal system collapses ...the thud is felt everywhere ..if your base is strong ..u will survive .... else ...become waste ....so stop being selfish And thinking about your life ahead and go and call sushants 74 old father expressing your grief for his only sons tragic death...any mother would .Pv post
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Frustrated old lady . I support Kangana
Anonymous 5 hours ago
All these hate comments against Jaya are by Druggie and Liar KR and her sister. As much as they lie, they will never succeed. They will end up in hell. Shameless creatures.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
NO,from Hyderabad I don’t support Jaya I’m neither Kangana nor her sister
Anonymous 5 hours ago
No. I support Kangana.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Bitter Buddhiya!! I don't support her. Hypocrites Bacchhans .
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Fattu log hai saare when a person not at home they demolish their house and aisi Sena se yeh log darte hai that's why no comments from them and now shouting.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
this old lady is crazy
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Biting the hand that feeds you shows how low your moral compass is as a person. Its difficult to trust such a person to not hurt others.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Why were the GREAT Bachchans quiet during the #metoo movement? Did they support anyone?
Anonymous 7 hours ago
She is first one to talk when women are raped in the country but no one says anything when women from the industry speak out about abuse. They want to question everything the GOVT does but no one should question them. If they feel so strongly about anyone defaming bollywood then they need to clean up their industry. Just because they can ignore it and get on with their lives does not mean others who suffer because of it can. Also, when they talk about employing 5 lakh people, do a survey and show how much money actors and film makers take and what the majority of the people working in the industry make, you will be shocked at how poorly they are paid.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
NO
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Yes I agree with Jayaji. She is absolutely right.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
her grand daughter is a frequent to drug parties... there are videos of navya naveli nanda dancing in bikinis amidst lecherous pot smokers..
Anonymous 8 hours ago
98 percent of Indians DONT agree with mrs Bacchan. Jaya ji jas degenerated into a rich, old Hypocrite
Anonymous 8 hours ago
98 percent agrees with her Rangoli. Stop posting lies
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Jaya is really pissed cuz of Aishu aunty that's why she is giving such idiotic statements.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
She is crass and in violation of parliamentary laws to call another equal politician namak haram. She acted entitled where she has no privilege. Was she representing her voters or Bollywood. Beyond dumb. PV post this.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Chi chi kaisee budhi jeethi hai!!!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Her own daughter is a drug addict
Anonymous 9 hours ago
No we dont agree with mrs bacchan
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Jaya is an angry old woman. her husband is still with Rekha.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Iske Mooh me jo dahi jama tha itne mahino se Woh pigal gaya kya? Ab aayi budhiya bolne Shameless creature
Anonymous 9 hours ago
This family only raise their voice when the issue affects them in someway otherwise they just sit back and watch the drama. She's afraid her daughter's name will come out and she's trying to protect their dirty reputation. She got a bahu that hopped from one guy to another
Anonymous 9 hours ago
jayaji is right ...
Anonymous 10 hours ago
The Bollywood and other *woods portray politics as total gutter, politicians as total scum. What is wrong in showing the mirror to Bollywood. As a senior star and an MP she should take the responsibility to clean Bollywood and other *woods, rather than defending and deflecting. Kangana has come out of this as real hero!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Budhhi sathiya Gai hai.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
This woman has whitewashed her husband's character and so she thinks that bullywood also should be whitewashed in such a manner. I wish she had atleast acknowledged that the industry needs to be cleaned up.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
No....her son is a flop and still getting movies! so what is she talking about! PV pls post this!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
I agree with Jaya Bachchan. Kangana is on her revenge mission. She is toxic and she makes her surroundings toxic.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Jaya ji sahi baat boli aapne. Hum Aapke saath hai
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Hum nehi hai
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Yes many ppl are trying to defame Bollywood. Shame on them. Totally agree with Jaya madam
Anonymous 10 hours ago
#ISupportBollywood #ISupportJayaBachchan
Anonymous 10 hours ago
no, we know bollywood is sleaze, drugs and as kangana states 'is the gutter'. We all know it is suoorted by terror funding from across the border. Yes maybe some of the stars may be above it all. I grant that.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Jaya has always been bold. I agree with what she said. Nepotism is issue in bollywood. But when people are investing their own money they could choose I think. Whats wrong with wanting to work with who you are familar with? who you feel safe with? After getting some outsider what is they turn into another Kangana? She did really bad thing calling bollywood gutter and especially bhatts who gave her first break
Anonymous 11 hours ago
No, people are not trying to defame industry, it's getting defamed on it's own.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Whereever there is money flowing there is bound to be full of crooks, criminals, rotton tomotos..So she is trying to whitewash .
Anonymous 11 hours ago
No! She is losing the plot...
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Anonymous- NO
Anonymous 11 hours ago
She should be ashamed of voicing on this issue when she silent on many things that actually defame Bollywood than calling it a gutter. If she had the courage to go after people who actually harmed others, then she should raise her voice now. If she has any decency left in her old bones, she should hide and never comes out to public for raising an awareness on a word than actual reason why that word was used. Shameless.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I totally agree with Jaya ji
Anonymous 11 hours ago
No. She spoke rhetoric! I do not agree with her.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Jaya bachchan uttered rhetoric. There was nothing new or novel or moral in what she said. We have heard the sane from several others of her club. Is she representing people of India in Rajya Sabha or is she representing Bollywood in Rajyasabha?. When has she spoken up against any issues crippling the society and the regular people? Roz peeti hai. She is an addict and a very miserable woman in her life. She just vomited out what others from bollywood were feeding her with. A woman of her experience should stand by morality. Does not she agree that Bollywood needs to be cleaned up and have ethical practices?
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Yes.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
No
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Oh hell no! And why was she so angry!! Why did she not say that I’m going to look into it and make Bollywood a better place for coming generations!! Bunch of Hypocrites, only we can teach them a lesson and I don’t know if people will remember it for long!!!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
So shameless on her part to support all bollywood druggies
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Looks like jaya is oldie drug mafia bimbo
Anonymous 12 hours ago
NO It is such a big shame that instead of offering condolences for SSR she is continuing what other Bollywood ladies are doing. Then she has all those actor kids who will run behind her and hold on to her paloo...kangana is atleast bold
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Jaya is afraid that his sons career will be at stake if some serious efforts are made to cleanse the dirty bollywood industry. Jaya ji, kya aapko daag acchey lagte hain. Don't u think bollywood should be cleaned of this drugs and mafia money menace.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Please stop trolling a 72 years old respected MP of Rajyasabha.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
when was she respected, even by her own husband?
Anonymous 12 hours ago
No not at all.Film industry used to be known as a platform for rising youngsters for their hard work and struggles.However, now it is known for underworld connection, casting couch,A hub of politics, consumption of drugs, murder etc.Revealation gives us a notion that its a defamed and corrupted place already.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
No
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Your husband killed Parveen Babi now you are being a satisavitri ??
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Jaya aunty take care of your tharki husband first.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
It has become a gutter ! If it is not a guitar than how come eligible and talented actors like SSR are harassed and mysteriously die . If the rumors about his death is true which I m sure it is no smoke without fire than Jayaji it is a gutter . Your son and daughter are not even half talented as SSR . Why did you not speak up for him he was also a part of the industry ? Now when fingers are being pointed at superstars you seem to be getting the jitters !Are you scared ?
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Absolutely NOT, they are all hypocrites, all of them need a reality check, accept you all have problem in bollywood, and try to clean it up, shame on her for supporting all druggies..
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Is this a news? If some paid trolls reacts to someone tweets you will make it as a news. You shameless guys. Like godi paid media who is doing 24 hours job in supporting Kangna so that we do not get to know the failures of this govt. You are one one of them. Shameless people
Anonymous 13 hours ago
100% disagree with her biased statement
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Only KR PR disagrees, stop posting lies
Anonymous 13 hours ago
No
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Oh please, people haven’t like bullywood for quite some years. This has just brought peoples sentiment to the surface.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Absolutely right statement
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Yes 100%. This online mob has lost its objectivity. Whatever you are defaming movie industry. You are defaming sushant also, he was one of them. Things go wrong. Wait for cbi. Even if a crime was comitted people will go to jail. No need to defame the entire world! I don’t think everybody got together to murder sushanth. It’s likely some drug deal gone wrong or suicide. But mob will never accept. They are ready for lynching with rape threats and bad language. Politicians should have been abandoned long ago if entire industries were harassed for one or two bad apples . Pls post.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
No
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Noway! Truth is always bitter and some people always taste it bitter! Let us sympathise with them.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Wat is she talking abt? Bwood is already bafnaam dir to filth grom top to bottom!! Baki kya hai defame karne ke liye lol
Anonymous 13 hours ago
She is a chain smoker herself. Her daughter Sweta does parties with Bollywood Drug addicts. She has to defend those Bollywood people.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
No ....dont believe her at all. She is saving someone. She knows very well who !!!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
No one does. Bachchans are all about image. They have an issue with people are not ok with the status quo where few at the top gets to decide what happens. The Indian film industry is not a kingdom wher e monarchs get to dictate what happens. The recent events has made it abundant clear that the current system needs to change and change it will. Whether Mrs. B likes it or not.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Jaya is a sourpuss
Anonymous 14 hours ago
No, I think people are just opening up to the reality of Bollywood. And that picture does not look good.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
100% agree!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Self-surrender program of Bachan family. Sena leaders should be happy with them-that is what she means.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Budhhi ho gayee hai Dimaag kaam nahi kar raha hai
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Ghaatiya and selfish lady
Anonymous 14 hours ago
No the whole industry is a can of worms
Anonymous 14 hours ago
NO means NO!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Yes!! Yes!! Absolutely 1000 percent
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Absolutely, yes.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Yes, I would call it the Kangana show. It is all about keeping Kangana in the eye of the public. Nepotism, Kangana wouldn’t shut up about it. That is until someone pointed out that her sister was running the Kangana team. Whoops. So now she is on to drug use. She will beat that till it’s a dead horse. Look you have good and bad in every occupation. Why can’t people see this for what it is? The KANGANA SHOW.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
U r unprogressive just as the Jaya club. You guys are happy with status quo and jo chal raha hai chalne do attitude. It takes guts and conviction to be a whistleblower. You spineless chunks will not get it!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
NO. Badnaam ko kya badnam kare.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
No do not agree with Jaya Bachchan Bollywood right now has too many Drug Issues that's what we are saying.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
No not at all
Anonymous 14 hours ago
When was there any fame? No one is defaming you in fact you guys defamed yourself. Your characters are dirty, your lifes are fake, your relationships are fake. How will you ever inspire anyone? Your acting of being nice guy is exposed. You feel angry now because your Drug wali thali main humne ched kar dua.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Jalan hoti hai aapko
Anonymous 15 hours ago
she is a druggie, her daughter is a big druggie, husband druggi, pura khandan drugi
Anonymous 15 hours ago
no, completely disagree..her husband is a druggie and probably a child abuser..they should be banned from India
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Abhi toh aap par shak ho raha hai
Anonymous 15 hours ago
She reacts to this but closes her eyes and ears to the heinous crime of Sushant’s death and Disha’s death What a hypocrite buddi Drop dead And Be gone
Anonymous 15 hours ago
No
Anonymous 15 hours ago
No Jaya Bacchan is an old frustrating alcoholic