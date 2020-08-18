  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Do you agree to Kareena Kapoor's remark 'Don't see our films, no one forced you' on public's take on nepotism?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has opined on the debate surrounding nepotism and the privileges related to it. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you agree with the actress.
Mumbai
Do you agree to Kareena Kapoor's remark 'Don't see our films, no one forced you' on public's take on nepotism?Do you agree to Kareena Kapoor's remark 'Don't see our films, no one forced you' on public's take on nepotism?

In the past few months, the debate around nepotism and privileges related to it has intensified. Numerous celebs from B-town have provided their points of view on this matter. Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has spoken about the same in an exclusive interview. The actress said that 21 years of her career would not have happened only because of nepotism. She added, “I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen for them that way.”

The actress also took the names of successful outsiders like Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in this regard. When asked about being tagged as the ‘ultimate insider,’ Bebo said that she had her share of hard work and struggles in the industry. She then said, “The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird.”

She further added in the same interview that it is the audience who either makes or breaks a star. What do you think about this opinion of Kareena Kapoor Khan regarding the ‘insider vs outsider’ debate in Bollywood or, in other words, nepotism? Moreover, Do you agree with her view on the public’s take on nepotism? Let us know your valuable opinions in the comments section below.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan on privilege: Same people pointing fingers are the ones who made these nepotistic stars

Credits :Pinkvilla/Barkha Dutt

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement