Do you agree with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement that Bollywood should change its name? COMMENT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stated in one of his interviews that he wants the name 'Bollywood' changed. Kangana Ranaut had also urged for not using this name earlier and called it a derogatory word.

A few of the Bollywood celebs are known for their fiery and bold statements that grab headlines on social media. One such actor is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who never shies away from expressing his views openly. He is currently receiving accolades for his stint in the recently released movie Serious Men. Now, the talented actor has spoken in length about Bollywood and how it still seeks validation from the West during one of his interviews with a leading daily.

Here’s what he quotes while talking to Hindustan Times, “Yes, I want to change one thing, the name ‘Bollywood’ itself. Yeh jo udhaar ka naam le rakha hai, sabse pehle humein yeh badalna chahiye.” Most of the readers might remember a more or less similar statement that was given by a few days earlier. The Thalaivi actress who made her social media debut a few months back, had shared a tweet while talking about the word ‘Bollywood.’

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut stated that the word Bollywood itself is derogatory. Not only that but she also mentioned that it has been copied and stolen from Hollywood. The actress then urged everyone to reject the aforementioned word. Now, as mentioned earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also talked on the same grounds about changing the name of the Hindi film industry. What are your thoughts about the same? Do you agree with the Gangs of Wasseypur star’s statement that Bollywood’s name should be changed? Do let us know your opinion in the comments section.

