Do you agree with NCB's decision to give clean chit to Karan Johar's viral video of 2019? COMMENT

The NCB has recently given a clean chit to a viral party video that dates back to 2019. The party was hosted by Karan Johar.

While the NCB was busy probing the drug angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, ’s viral party video from 2019 made headlines again. The party was attended by the likes of celebs like , , Vicky Kaushal, , , , Zoya Akhtar, , and others. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had earlier filed a complaint with the agency alleging that the celebs consumed drug at the party.

Now, according to the latest reports, NCB has given clean chit to this viral party video that was shot at Karan Johar’s place. The Forensic Science Laboratory officials have reportedly ruled out the white line seen in the video as a mere reflection of a tube light. For the unversed, the filmmaker had earlier uploaded this video on his social media handle. Later on, when the allegations came up, he issued a clarification stating that he does not encourage drug consumption.

The video earlier went viral when Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared it on his social media handle and reportedly captioned it as #UdtaBollywood in reference to Shahid Kapoor and starrer Udta Punjab that focused on the issue of drug abuse in the state. He also mentioned in his post about having raised his voice against drug abuse. For now, Karan Johar and the rest of the celebs can breathe freely after NCB’s latest decision.

