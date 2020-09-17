  1. Home
Do you agree with Rakul Preet Singh appealing to Delhi HC to halt media trial against her in Sushant's case

Today, De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh appealed to the Delhi High Court requesting them to stop the media trial going on against her in connection with the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:40 pm
Do you agree with Rakul Preet Singh appealing to Delhi HC to halt media trial against her in Sushant's case
After Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and sent for 14-day judicial custody, reports suggested that during the NCB investigation, the Jalebi actress had revealed the names of 25 Bollywood celebs in the drug cartel. And amongst all the names, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were two names that had come to light. Soon after, netizens trolled Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh on social media for consuming drugs and also, media channels did their own investigation vis-a-via Rakul’s involvement in the drug cartel. 

After remaining silent on the matter, today, Rakul Preet Singh moved the Delhi High Court, requesting them to stop the media trial going on against her in connection with the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In her petition, this De De Pyaar De actress has said that ever since Rhea Chakraborty allegedly took her name in the drugs case, a media trial has been going on against her. As a matter of fact, Rakul has requested the High Court to instruct the I&B Ministry that there should be no negative media coverage against her. Also, in her submission before the Delhi HC, Rakul also said that she learnt that she had been named in the case, only through TV channels. The plea read that Rakul Preet Singh was shocked to watch news that said she along with Sara Ali Khan and Simone used to take drugs in the ongoing investigation by the NCB. 

Furthermore, Rakul Preet Singh’s lawyer said that the media is 'harassing' the actress. As per reports, the High Court stated that it is “hoped that media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the Program Code and other guidelines while making any report in connection with Rakul.” Now, while Rakul Preet Singh has approached the Delhi High Court to stop the media trial against her in connection with the drug probe in the SSR case, we conducted a poll to ask whether they agree to Rakul’s move to appeal to the court to stop the media trail against her. Let us know in the comments section below! 

