Do you agree with Urmila Matondkar that Kangana Ranaut should have spoken on drug nexus earlier? Yes or No

Urmila Matondkar took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the film industry including the drug nexus. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you think the latter should have spoken about this earlier.

has been vocal about her opinions right from the beginning. The actress grabbed headlines a few days back with her controversial comment on Mumbai. She also earned the wrath of many people because of the same. She has also opened up on the alleged drug nexus of the film industry. Now, numerous celebs have voiced their opinions over Kangana’s latest remarks. Among them is Urmila Matondkar who has slammed the actress over her views on the drug angle.

Matondkar also takes a dig at the Manikarnika actress for her remarks on the city and says that it is an insult to its people. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and added that she does not feel safe in the same. Coming back to Urmila Matondkar, she slams Kangana by stating the fact that the entire country is facing the menace of drugs and that the latter should start from her own state.

The Rangeela actress further asks whether or not Kangana knows that Himachal Pradesh is the origin of drugs. Matondkar then calls out the actress for getting Y-security and further questions the reason behind the latter not informing the cops earlier about the prevalence of the drug nexus in the industry. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had reportedly said earlier that 99 percent of Bollywood indulge in drugs. Her comment comes at a time when the NCB is actively looking into the drug angle after having arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring narcotics. What are your views about the same? Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you agree with Urmila Matondkar that Kangana should have spoken on the drug angle earlier.

