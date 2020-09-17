  1. Home
Do you agree with Urmila Matondkar that Kangana Ranaut should have spoken on drug nexus earlier? Yes or No

Urmila Matondkar took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the film industry including the drug nexus. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you think the latter should have spoken about this earlier.
September 17, 2020
Do you agree with Urmila Matondkar that Kangana Ranaut should have spoken on drug nexus earlier?
Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about her opinions right from the beginning. The actress grabbed headlines a few days back with her controversial comment on Mumbai. She also earned the wrath of many people because of the same. She has also opened up on the alleged drug nexus of the film industry. Now, numerous celebs have voiced their opinions over Kangana’s latest remarks. Among them is Urmila Matondkar who has slammed the actress over her views on the drug angle.

Matondkar also takes a dig at the Manikarnika actress for her remarks on the city and says that it is an insult to its people. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and added that she does not feel safe in the same. Coming back to Urmila Matondkar, she slams Kangana by stating the fact that the entire country is facing the menace of drugs and that the latter should start from her own state.

The Rangeela actress further asks whether or not Kangana knows that Himachal Pradesh is the origin of drugs. Matondkar then calls out the actress for getting Y-security and further questions the reason behind the latter not informing the cops earlier about the prevalence of the drug nexus in the industry.  For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had reportedly said earlier that 99 percent of Bollywood indulge in drugs. Her comment comes at a time when the NCB is actively looking into the drug angle after having arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring narcotics. What are your views about the same? Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you agree with Urmila Matondkar that Kangana should have spoken on the drug angle earlier. 

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Urmilla crossed the line first. Kanagana gave her a befitting reply. Just because kangana didnt speak about the drug nexus earlier doesnt mean she can NEVER speak about it. It's better late than never so urmilla just provocated Kangana. Honestly, the character in ek haseena thi was layered and written so well that any actress with a good director could have played it well. So sorry urmilla, its no great shakes. But to pull out a double role.in twm 2 by kanagana was indeed exceptional. I am sure urmilla herself agrees that kangana is a better actress than her. I anyhow doubt Urmilla's intelligence and veracity. Kanagana also should give due credit to people from the industry who are good. It's high time she tweets balanced views.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Jalli hui noodles=Kangana

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Do not take her seriously, urmila is victim of Islamic terror after her marriage, that's why she was behaving abnormally, almost dancing when she talked about kangana.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Why couldn’t Urmila Matondkar and others report if they think of themselves as innocent

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Happy Unemployment Day everyone.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

BJP does not openly support her openly while the fraternity & city openly rejected her. With all bridges successfully burnt, Kangana is now on a free-fall from grace, dignity, & humility.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Urmila u should not interfere in kanganas matter in the first place. Kangana is truly fighting for ssrs justice and trying to remove evils that are rampant in Bollywood. Urmila as a 46 year old u should focus on ur home and kids if u have any instead of jumping in other ppls matters.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Earlier, I also thought kangana is fighting for SSR but now i think she is just using his death to get fame.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Yes only Kangana should speak the rest will sleep and lick boots , thank god you admit only Kangana could have spoken it, the whole bollydawood will never speak because they are part of the drugs racket and black money just like you!

Anonymous 8 hours ago

There is never a wrong time to say a right thing. Even though I am not a fan of Kangana because of her foul language but, still I admire her because many times she speaks logically. She also had the option to lick the boots and shine her career but she chose to speak. I support her fully.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

faltoo Urmila. Why didn't Kanagan spoke early, why doesn't she name people, why does she have fights with everyone..sab Kanagana hi karegi to tum log cya karoge. Urmila got what she deserved, flopped actress who ran for stupid Congress parties ticket to make Crores. Shut your mouth you dumb BIMBO

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Better late than never, atleast she spoke.. just the way u guys said why the women who were been assaulted didnt speak up before.. they can wenever they r comfortable

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Urmila is nobody - a failed actress, a bootlicker. There is absolutely no comparison between her and Kangana. Many people respect Kangana and are standing with her in solidarity because she does not bow down to any pressure and fight for what's right.Urmila deserved it because she started it by taking on KR and making casteist comments, now fake feminists are crying when Kangana showed her the mirror.

Anonymous 9 hours ago

I support kangana

Anonymous 9 hours ago

We support kangana

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Urmila can shut her trap n go down the hole she cane out from

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Support KR....at least she has guts!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Atleast she spoke,what have you done your whole life apart being RGV doormate? i would like to add Media conveniently omit the fact that Urmila called Kangana a Rudaali: derogatory, casteist, sexist term but everyone shows only Kangana comments on her.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

It's really sad how the foundation to bollywood has shattered and now the entire structure is crumbling... S

Anonymous 10 hours ago

No it’s not sad it’s high time

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I support what Urmila said and not Hagna Run-out.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

There was no gospel in what urmilla said. It's as SAD as her career.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Support KR

Anonymous 12 hours ago

At least she spoke unlike others!

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Only a fool will disclose the drug nexus of Bollywood to the Mumbai police as the latter is well aware of it and is shamelessly inactive in this regard. The entire Bollywood knows about it but doesn't want to fall into the gutter unnecessarily like Kangana, who has shown her mettle at a great price by having her building smashed and collecting a host of state and individual enemies.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

What has kr's ramblings achievd, its zero

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Aditya's ex this the only way u get fame

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Really??? That’s his recognition

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Narcotics pls investigate himachal drug nexus in kangy's house

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Probably Urmila should speak of how mafia and terrorist's money is laundered and movies are financed. Every actress who lands up in Dubai in Dawood's lap at his neck and call

Anonymous 12 hours ago

I want NCB to investigate KR and her drug taking

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Kangana has come out now because of the death of her Rajput brother Susanta.Being a rajput girl kangana feels it is necessary to raise the issue.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

kangana aunty is a fool

Anonymous 12 hours ago

fraud ranaut

Anonymous 13 hours ago

One thing is for sure. All these actresses say some negative comments on Kangana because they know that will bring them to spot light for few days. She is a successful but faded actresses. Why did she bring up Kangana topic? She must be missing limelight. Let’s give her couple of days and she is satisfied and goes back to her hiding place.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Urmila matondkar is wrong, and learn the facts first

Anonymous 13 hours ago

It isnt only kangana's responsibility. Didnt Ms Matonkar see any vices in industry herself considering the kind of films she did and people she interacted with??? Also why shd kangana go n meet NCB when her house was being demolished. It shd be NCB who shd come n take statements frm her

Anonymous 13 hours ago

Earlier a reputable actor wasn’t killed by the drug cabal. If she had spoken earlier she would have been called mental which she already is being called but this is timely. Because the drug nexus is out of control

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Psycho you should stay Manali

Anonymous 14 hours ago

We support kangana.. i believe kangana

Anonymous 14 hours ago

All drugi from kangana state.

Anonymous 14 hours ago

She is a nonsense girl.

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Urmila is a booot licker

Anonymous 14 hours ago

shes all talk no proof

Anonymous 14 hours ago

kr is a joke

Anonymous 14 hours ago

100% agree with urmila

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Kangaroo where is your evidence you have harped on 4 months

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Kangana's nickname ranting gossip aunty

Anonymous 14 hours ago

kangy motormouth gossipy aunty

Anonymous 14 hours ago

KR did not even bother go see narcotics. Has no proof against anyone rather than gossip

Anonymous 15 hours ago

When is the earliest? May it is earliest now

