Do you agree with Urmila Matondkar that Kangana Ranaut should have spoken on drug nexus earlier? Yes or No
Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about her opinions right from the beginning. The actress grabbed headlines a few days back with her controversial comment on Mumbai. She also earned the wrath of many people because of the same. She has also opened up on the alleged drug nexus of the film industry. Now, numerous celebs have voiced their opinions over Kangana’s latest remarks. Among them is Urmila Matondkar who has slammed the actress over her views on the drug angle.
Matondkar also takes a dig at the Manikarnika actress for her remarks on the city and says that it is an insult to its people. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and added that she does not feel safe in the same. Coming back to Urmila Matondkar, she slams Kangana by stating the fact that the entire country is facing the menace of drugs and that the latter should start from her own state.
The Rangeela actress further asks whether or not Kangana knows that Himachal Pradesh is the origin of drugs. Matondkar then calls out the actress for getting Y-security and further questions the reason behind the latter not informing the cops earlier about the prevalence of the drug nexus in the industry. For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had reportedly said earlier that 99 percent of Bollywood indulge in drugs. Her comment comes at a time when the NCB is actively looking into the drug angle after having arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring narcotics. What are your views about the same? Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you agree with Urmila Matondkar that Kangana should have spoken on the drug angle earlier.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Urmilla crossed the line first. Kanagana gave her a befitting reply. Just because kangana didnt speak about the drug nexus earlier doesnt mean she can NEVER speak about it. It's better late than never so urmilla just provocated Kangana. Honestly, the character in ek haseena thi was layered and written so well that any actress with a good director could have played it well. So sorry urmilla, its no great shakes. But to pull out a double role.in twm 2 by kanagana was indeed exceptional. I am sure urmilla herself agrees that kangana is a better actress than her. I anyhow doubt Urmilla's intelligence and veracity. Kanagana also should give due credit to people from the industry who are good. It's high time she tweets balanced views.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Jalli hui noodles=Kangana
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Do not take her seriously, urmila is victim of Islamic terror after her marriage, that's why she was behaving abnormally, almost dancing when she talked about kangana.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Why couldn’t Urmila Matondkar and others report if they think of themselves as innocent
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Happy Unemployment Day everyone.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
BJP does not openly support her openly while the fraternity & city openly rejected her. With all bridges successfully burnt, Kangana is now on a free-fall from grace, dignity, & humility.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Urmila u should not interfere in kanganas matter in the first place. Kangana is truly fighting for ssrs justice and trying to remove evils that are rampant in Bollywood. Urmila as a 46 year old u should focus on ur home and kids if u have any instead of jumping in other ppls matters.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Earlier, I also thought kangana is fighting for SSR but now i think she is just using his death to get fame.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Yes only Kangana should speak the rest will sleep and lick boots , thank god you admit only Kangana could have spoken it, the whole bollydawood will never speak because they are part of the drugs racket and black money just like you!
Anonymous 8 hours ago
There is never a wrong time to say a right thing. Even though I am not a fan of Kangana because of her foul language but, still I admire her because many times she speaks logically. She also had the option to lick the boots and shine her career but she chose to speak. I support her fully.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
faltoo Urmila. Why didn't Kanagan spoke early, why doesn't she name people, why does she have fights with everyone..sab Kanagana hi karegi to tum log cya karoge. Urmila got what she deserved, flopped actress who ran for stupid Congress parties ticket to make Crores. Shut your mouth you dumb BIMBO
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Better late than never, atleast she spoke.. just the way u guys said why the women who were been assaulted didnt speak up before.. they can wenever they r comfortable
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Urmila is nobody - a failed actress, a bootlicker. There is absolutely no comparison between her and Kangana. Many people respect Kangana and are standing with her in solidarity because she does not bow down to any pressure and fight for what's right.Urmila deserved it because she started it by taking on KR and making casteist comments, now fake feminists are crying when Kangana showed her the mirror.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
I support kangana
Anonymous 9 hours ago
We support kangana
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Urmila can shut her trap n go down the hole she cane out from
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Support KR....at least she has guts!
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Atleast she spoke,what have you done your whole life apart being RGV doormate? i would like to add Media conveniently omit the fact that Urmila called Kangana a Rudaali: derogatory, casteist, sexist term but everyone shows only Kangana comments on her.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
It's really sad how the foundation to bollywood has shattered and now the entire structure is crumbling... S
Anonymous 10 hours ago
No it’s not sad it’s high time
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I support what Urmila said and not Hagna Run-out.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
There was no gospel in what urmilla said. It's as SAD as her career.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Support KR
Anonymous 12 hours ago
At least she spoke unlike others!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Only a fool will disclose the drug nexus of Bollywood to the Mumbai police as the latter is well aware of it and is shamelessly inactive in this regard. The entire Bollywood knows about it but doesn't want to fall into the gutter unnecessarily like Kangana, who has shown her mettle at a great price by having her building smashed and collecting a host of state and individual enemies.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
What has kr's ramblings achievd, its zero
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Aditya's ex this the only way u get fame
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Really??? That’s his recognition
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Narcotics pls investigate himachal drug nexus in kangy's house
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Probably Urmila should speak of how mafia and terrorist's money is laundered and movies are financed. Every actress who lands up in Dubai in Dawood's lap at his neck and call
Anonymous 12 hours ago
I want NCB to investigate KR and her drug taking
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Kangana has come out now because of the death of her Rajput brother Susanta.Being a rajput girl kangana feels it is necessary to raise the issue.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
kangana aunty is a fool
Anonymous 12 hours ago
fraud ranaut
Anonymous 13 hours ago
One thing is for sure. All these actresses say some negative comments on Kangana because they know that will bring them to spot light for few days. She is a successful but faded actresses. Why did she bring up Kangana topic? She must be missing limelight. Let’s give her couple of days and she is satisfied and goes back to her hiding place.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Urmila matondkar is wrong, and learn the facts first
Anonymous 13 hours ago
It isnt only kangana's responsibility. Didnt Ms Matonkar see any vices in industry herself considering the kind of films she did and people she interacted with??? Also why shd kangana go n meet NCB when her house was being demolished. It shd be NCB who shd come n take statements frm her
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Earlier a reputable actor wasn’t killed by the drug cabal. If she had spoken earlier she would have been called mental which she already is being called but this is timely. Because the drug nexus is out of control
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Psycho you should stay Manali
Anonymous 14 hours ago
We support kangana.. i believe kangana
Anonymous 14 hours ago
All drugi from kangana state.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
She is a nonsense girl.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Urmila is a booot licker
Anonymous 14 hours ago
shes all talk no proof
Anonymous 14 hours ago
kr is a joke
Anonymous 14 hours ago
100% agree with urmila
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Kangaroo where is your evidence you have harped on 4 months
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Kangana's nickname ranting gossip aunty
Anonymous 14 hours ago
kangy motormouth gossipy aunty
Anonymous 14 hours ago
KR did not even bother go see narcotics. Has no proof against anyone rather than gossip
Anonymous 15 hours ago
When is the earliest? May it is earliest now