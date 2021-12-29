Do you also enjoy your vacation with 'Chai' and 'Charpai' just like Navya Naveli Nanda in the winters?

Navya Naveli Nanda enjoys a huge fan following on social handle even though she is not part of Bollywood. The star kid has also no plans of joining the industry too. She is more interested in taking her father’s business ahead and has always said this too. Well, but still her Instagram posts get a huge attraction. She was recently spotted at the airport with her mother Shweta Bachchan. She was dressed in simple casuals as she was clicked by shutterbugs.

Today, Navya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her vacation. She is dressed in pants paired with a striped Tshirt and black jacket. She is sitting in front of the bonfire and trying to cook on it. Navya is enjoying the chilling weather. In one of the pictures, she is also spotted with her father. Well, it looks like it is family vacation time. Navya has captioned the post as ‘चाई & चारपाई” followed by fire emoji. Navya is looking super relaxed.

As soon as she shared the post, fans dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, “Lovely.. I enjoy nature and fire.” Another fan wrote, “Soothing it is.”

Take a look here:

It is worth mentioning here that Navya has started Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. It aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure and trustworthy virtual healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of project Naveli.

