Do you also struggle with ADHD like Alia Bhatt? Here is your complete guide to deal with the disorder

Alia Bhatt in a recent interview with The Lallantop revealed that she has ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder). For the unversed, it is a disorder wherein an individual struggles to be present in the moment and often zones out. If you are or know someone battling with this condition, here is your complete guide on tips to offer full care as per health experts.

1. Foods to avoid by an ADHDer

According to WebMD, one must consider eliminating soda or concentrated fruit juices, as these drinks contain ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup and caffeine that may worsen ADHD symptoms. “Excessive sugar and caffeine intake both cause symptoms of hyperactivity and easy distractibility,” Dr. Barnhill was quoted as suggesting in Everyday Health.

It has been revealed that complex carbs hold high nutritional value in comparison to simple carbs. Thus, commodities like Corn Syrup, Honey, Sugar, products made from white flour, white rice and potatoes without the skins must be avoided.

Food high in saturated fat, including butter, ghee, coconut oil, and palm oil, must also be eliminated. Dairy products such as cream, yogurt, and cheese, and meats, including poultry, lamb, pork, and beef, are also said to be high in saturated fat.

Notably, caffeine stimulants like coffee, tea, energy drinks, Soda, and Chocolate must be taken under consideration. Even if you feel focused after having a cup of coffee, it can’t replace ADHD treatment. So, if your ADHD medication already contains a stimulant, these products may overdo it.

Advertisement

2. Things that irritate a person with ADHD

Slow-walkers- A person with ADHD tends to pass and get where they want to. Nevertheless, a slow-walker may get on their nerves, as per Very Well Mind.

Interruption- When an ADHDer is working on something or talking about something, try to not interrupt them. It can be really frustrating for them to get back into a task after being disturbed by it.

Be a good listener- Always remember when a person struggling with ADHD is venting or explaining their experience, instead of offering answers, suggestions or feedback try to be considerate and empathetic by being a good listener.

⁠3. Things that make ADHD worse

According to the Drake Institute, multiple factors can worsen ADHD symptoms. Some of them include lack of exercise, poor diet, sleep deficiency, and hormonal shifts.

4. Expressing love to an ADHDer

There is no fixed set of rules about how a person dealing with ADHD would engage in physical affection. As per the Private Therapy Clinic, while some individuals may crave more physical touch comprising more frequent hugging, holding hands, or cuddling.

Advertisement

It is worth underlining that one might as well have an impulsive physical affection where they might not exhibit any form of physical contact, in one moment, but in the next, they might surprise their partner with a hug or a sudden passionate kiss.

As stated above there is no fixed set of rules, some ADHDers may enjoy light touches such as a back scratch or a foot rub but find tight hugs or heavy touches over stimulating and uncomfortable. During periods especially, they need more personal space, which nowhere implies they’re disinterested or less affectionate.

A section of people with this disorder might as well display non-traditional love through playful nudges, high-fives, or even through non-contact means like making you a cup of coffee exactly the way you like it.

Disclaimer: The details given in this article is purely based on generic information available. Pinkvilla is not an authorized medical body and does not claim responsibility for this information. If you find anyone suffering from ADHD or any other disorder, always consult a specialist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 female characters from Netflix movies that are absolute ‘darlings’ we have an unabashed crush on