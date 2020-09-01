  1. Home
Do you hope to see Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli give fans more glimpses of their pregnancy? COMMENT

While fans are elated with Anuhska and Virat's pregnancy announcement, many wonder whether the power couple will keep details under wraps. Vote and comment below.
11325 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli delighted fans all over the world when they announced that they were expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, the power couple revealed a few days ago the good news and Anuhska even flaunted her adorable baby bump in a cute polka dot dress. For the announcement, Virat and Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." The post not only sent their fan clubs into an overdrive, but their co-stars and industry friends flooded the comments section. 

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ranveer Singh, the wishes were many. The cricketing world also was abuzz and the Indian team wished their captain on social media. While fans are elated, this piece of news has left many wondering whether Anushka and Virat will often share updates on the pregnancy. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Given that both of them are a private couple and do not divulge much about their personal lives, it is to be seen if the duo will share a lot of details. They were last seen with Virat's IPL squad in UAE where Anushka is accompanying her husband. Their video while cutting a cake to celebrate junior Virushka soon went viral. It goes without saying that since their secret Italy wedding, their fan base has only grown stronger and wider. 

So, do you think Anushka and Virat will bring fans a step closer into their personal life and share updates on their first child? Vote and comment below to let us know your thoughts. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

