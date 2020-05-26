Do you know Aamir Khan has never worked with veteran actress Rekha due to THIS reason?

As per reports, 3 Idiots actor Aamir Khan never worked with veteran actress Rekha because he didn’t like her on set behavior when she was working with his father on the sets of Locket. Read on!

In his decade’s long career has worked with a variety of actors and actresses, however, if you observe closely, Aamir Khan has never shared screen space with . That’s right! Back in the day, Rekha worked with Aamir Khan’s father, Tahir Hussain in the film Locket and it was then that Aamir had decided that he won’t work with Rekha. Why? Well, as per reports, when Rekha was working with Aamir’s father, the actor had closely observed her behaviour on set and as a matter of fact, he wasn’t too impressed with it.

Since Aamir Khan wasn’t too impressed with Rekha’s on set behavior, and her attitude towards her work, therefore, reports suggest that this may have been the reason why Aamir Khan chose not to work with her. We all know that Rekha was one of the most sought after actresses in the 80s and 90s, and thanks to her performances, Rekha had earned a massive fan following, and had managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry, and reports suggest that it was Rekha’s behavior that was the reason why Aamir never worked with her. Well, we wonder if this was a conscious choice or he just didn’t get any opportunity to work with her.

Talking about the 1986 film Locket, Rekha was working with Jeetendra and since the film was produced by Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan would often come to the sets and in the process, he got to see Rekha's working style and how she used to come late on sets so much so that often, scenes had to be reshot. As per reports, Rekha wasn't very dedicated to her films. According to a report, this put off Aamir Khan from working with her in the future. Also, Aamir Khan was to play the role of Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha's son in the film Time Machine but due to budget constraints, the film never made it to the big screen. What is interesting is that whenever Rekha and Aamir Khan are snapped together, Aamir is always cordial towards her.

