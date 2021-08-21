Do you know Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Bachchan sometimes gang up against Abhishek Bachchan? Deets Inside

The elite Bachchan family has always remained in the limelight due to their major contribution to the Hindi film industry. Going by their past interviews, it appears that Abhishek Bachchan and wife share a close bond with veterans Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Time and again, fans have seen their amicable bond during their various media appearances. But do you know sometimes Aishwarya and gang up against Abhishek?

In a previous interview with DNA, when asked who Jaya Bachchan sides with during an argument, Abhishek said, “ Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali.”

During the same interaction, Abhishek also answered about his knowledge of Bengali language. The Dhoom actor added, “I understand it a bit. But I cannot speak much. My naani keeps complaining that I’m the only person in the family who does not know the language theek se. Even Pa can speak it well because he spent a lot of his formative years in Kolkata. I’m the only odd one out in the picture.”

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan. She will next feature in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Speaking of Abhishek, he has Dasvi and Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s career took a backseat after Aaradhya’s birth? Here’s what Abhishek Bachchan said