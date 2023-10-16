Do you know Kajol’s lehenga was inspired from carpet; Rani Mukerji wore her mother’s mangalsutra in KKHH

The 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is amongst everyone’s favorite quintessential Bollywood film. The directorial debut of Karan Johar had Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles along with Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Archana Puran Singh amongst others. Even years after its release, the film continues to rule millions of hearts. The costumes for the film were designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. However, many of you might be surprised to know that in the film Kajol's lehenga was inspired by carpet and Rani Mukerji wore her mother’s mangalsutra.

Manish Malhotra recalls his working experience on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years of its release. The team also hosted a re-release of the film to celebrate it. On the other hand, Manish Malhotra, the man behind designing the film’s costumes shared a long note recalling working on the film. Taking to his Instagram, Manish shared a series of film posters and penned a long note sharing BTS of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In the caption, he wrote, “We all as a team we’re all so excited to begin work on the film. The young vibrant sporty look is what Karan wanted for the film. We went shopping to London for all three actors .. During fittings with Kajol I came out with the idea that we will keep the front of the sports Apparels but the backs would be constructed with zips to give Kajol the best fit.. The first day of the film her wig was heavy it’s only by the third day it settled in . Karan would give SRK the fittings of what we had shopped in London.”

He further continues talking about preparation for Rani’s look. He wrote, “Rani s entire look was a challenge, she was very new and we had to work on the glam look .. All the three actors gave the film a lot of love and Karan’ from his first film would keep the atmosphere light and fun .. Lots of fittings with Rani for her glam look from hair to make up to costumes ..”

Kajol's engagement lehenga was inspired from a Persian carpet!

Manish further revealed how a Persian carpet inspired engagement lehanga for Kajol in the film. He stated, “On our next trip to london we saw a Persian carpet on display of a window on bond street and that give me the inspiration for Kajols engagement lehanga and Kajol and Karan came home to discuss the wedding look I had kept the peach velvet ready I started telling them the wedding saree concept with a veil in all my excitement at that time it felt very new and stood up and started draping the fabric with both of the staring at me and one point we all burst it into a laughter…last schedule karan was busy with the edit so I left before him for Scotland to shop there once he came he saw the costumes and loved them I was keen to keep Rani indian and he agreed .. karan and me understand each other and what works on screen in his films ..”

He further shared a witty anecdote of how Rani ended up wearing her mother’s mangalsutra in the film. “Scotland title song karan asked me for a mangalsutra and ran back to the costume room wondering where would I find one .. Rani’s mother was passing by I requested her to give me her mangalsutra and ran back to karan said here it is and strangely it was matching Rani’s saree .. night over dinner we all laughed on it but quick thinking is what costumes and films are all about .. Emotion , love and memories of Yash uncle,” he wrote as a concluding note.

