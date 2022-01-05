Do you know who Sharvari Wagh wants to work with next? No, it isn’t rumoured boyfriend Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari Wagh recently made headlines for her stint in the romantic crime drama movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Along with it, she also created buzz for her ongoing romance rumours with actor Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal. For those unaware, Sunny and Sharvari teamed up for the web series, The Forgotten Army, and ever since then, the duo share a great bond of camaraderie with each other. However, in a recent interaction the Bunty Aur Babli 2 star revealed who she wants to work with next.

In a chat with India Today, when asked who she would look opposite next. Sharvari did not take Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny’s name. Instead, the youngster expressed that she would love to share the screen space with Aashiqui 2 fame Aditya Roy Kapur. Sharvari said, “Aditya Roy Kapur. I think everyone can agree with this.”

Previously, when Sharvari Wagh was asked about her romantic link-up with Sunny Kaushal, the actress immediately rubbished all the ongoing rumours. She told India.com, “We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now. Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours.’”

In terms of work, before bagging the main role in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari has reportedly worked as an assistant director in the movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Post the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2, she has Maharaja in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Sharvari Wagh REVEALS about Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding; Here's what she said