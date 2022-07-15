Do you love Sushmita Sen? Let’s see how much you know about the former beauty queen

Sushmita Sen has been the perfect example of beauty with brains. The diva had made the country proud by winning the beauty pageant around three decades ago and went on to win millions of hearts with her beauty, panache and impressive acting skills. It has always been a treat to watch Sushmita perform on the big screen. In fact, she has also been an inspiration for her fans with her life choices be it in terms of profession or being a single mother at a young age.

Interestingly, Sushmita Sen has been making the headlines of late for her love life. The Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actress, who had announced her break up with Rohman Shawl in December last year, is now dating businessman Lalit Modi. The news of their relationship came to light after the Indian Premier League founder shared stunning pics of themselves from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. Later, Lalit Modi called Sushmita his ‘better half’ and stated that they are dating each other but are yet to tie the knot yet. If you are a fan of Sushmita Sen, here’s an intriguing quiz for you to prove your love for her.

