Do you stan Kartik Aaryan? Take our quiz and prove how much you know about him

Kartik Aaryan is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction - he is handsome, he is quirky, he has an infectious smile and he is a powerhouse of talent. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has been in the industry for a decade now and has successfully carved a niche for himself in the tinselvile. In fact, Kartik has turned out to be a versatile actor and ensures treating fans with something new every time he hits the screen. Besides, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor hasn’t shied away from trying his hands at different genres in his journey so far.

After basking in the success of his recently released horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is currently making the headlines for his upcoming projects. He is currently working on Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Besides, he will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India wherein he will play the role of a pilot, Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller Freddy and Sameer Vidhwans’ upcoming yet to be tiled directorial. Needless to say, Kartik enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, if you are a fan of Kartik Aaryan, here’s a quiz for you to prove your love for him:

