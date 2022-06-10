Do you stan Shahid Kapoor? Take our interesting quiz and prove it

Shahid Kapoor is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. The actor has been in the industry for almost two decades and he has emerged as the epitome of versatility. Shahid has won hearts with his dapper looks and impressive acting prowess. Besides, his dancing skills have also been on point which often leaves the fans in awe. From playing the innocent boy next door in Vivah to the rugged look in Kabir Singh, it has always been a treat to watch Shahid on the big screen.

In fact, Shahid often makes headlines for his personal life as well. He is married to Mira Rajput for around seven years now and they are proud parents of kids Misha and Zain. Their alliance was fixed by their respective parents and the couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Interestingly, Shahid is quite active on social media and often gives a glimpse of his personal life, be it his mushy moments with Mira, family time or his workout regime. He even took the social media by a storm as he shared stunning pics from his Europe trip with his boys' gang and enjoyed every bit of his trip. Needless to say, Shahid enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, if you are a Shahid Kapoor fan, here’s an interesting quiz for you to prove your love for the Batti Gut Meter Chalu actor:

