Do you stan Varun Dhawan? Take this Bollywood quiz and prove he is your favourite

Think about the most promising actors in Bollywood and the list will be incomplete without mentioning Varun Dhawan. The actor, who had made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year, has been an epitome of versatility and has proved his mettle several times on the big screen. Give him a role and he will play it to perfection. In his career of around a decade, Varun has given us several hit movies including Badlapur, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, etc. It has always been a treat to watch him perform on the big screen.

Apart from dapper looks and impeccable acting prowess, Varun Dhawan is also known for his perfect comic timings and stupendous dancing skills. Besides, Varun has been quite active on social media and often shares pics from his movie promotions, and on-set fun along with giving a glimpse into his personal life, his mushy moments with Natasha Dalal, and much more. Needless to say, Varun enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, if you are a Varun Dhawan fan, here’s a quiz for you to prove your love for the JugJugg Jeeyo actor.

