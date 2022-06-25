Do you stan Vicky Kaushal? Take this Bollywood quiz and prove he is your favourite actor

Vicky Kaushal is not just a name but an emotion. The actor has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen time and again. Give the Manmarziyaan star a role and he makes sure to give it his best shot. Vicky is not just known for his dapper look and impressive acting prowess but his dedication to getting into the skin of a character is also commendable. He managed to send a chill down the audience’s vibes every time he asked ‘How’s the josh?’ in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Apart from the big screen, Vicky is also quite active on social media and often gives fans a glimpse of his off-screen life. From his mushy moments with his wife Katrina Kaif to his vacation pics, workout pics and more, Vicky’s Instagram posts never fail to grab the eyeballs. And now the actor is having some interesting movies in the pipeline including Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project with Sara Ali Khan, Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Sam Bahadur etc. Needless to say, Vicky enjoys a massive fan following around the world. So, if you are Vicky Kaushal’s fan, take this quiz and prove your love for him.

