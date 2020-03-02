Do you think Bollywood actors' dating rumours just before the release of their movies is a gimmick? VOTE NOW

While some Bollywood actors continue to date even after the movie release, some turn their back towards each other. Do you think their dating rumours are a gimmick?

Every Friday we witness a new Bollywood movie in theaters. From the story to its star cast to promotions, various reasons play a huge role in its success or failure. However, in recent times, we have often seen films tank horribly at the box office despite aggressive promotions. But besides the promotions, the other thing that grabs the audience's attention is the dating rumours of the actors who play the lead in the film. For example, since the shoot of Love Aaj Kal started rumours of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan dating each other started floating around.

Kartik and Sara's on and off relationship helped the movie create a strong buzz on social media. Even during the promotions of Marjaavaan, there were rumours of Tara Sutaria and dating each other surfing on the internet. So was the case with the newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor who made their debut in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018. During the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh, gossip of Kartik's break up with Sara and his dating rumours with his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday made rounds on the internet. Fans started loving this new jodi on-screen as well as off-screen.

Many-a-times, these dating rumours have helped in the success of a film by creating a strong buzz among the audiences while sometimes it is a failure. But the majority of the dating rumours happen only before the release of the film which leaves us in doubt. While some actors continue to date even after the movie release, some turn their back towards each other. While there are rumours of dating Vicky Kaushal doing rounds, the two have not signed up for any project yet but there are rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dating each other. The two are currently working on Shershaah together.

