Do you think Bollywood celebs should speak up on Nikita Tomar case after Kangana Ranaut's tweet? COMMENT

The sensational killing of Nikita Tomar by a stalker in broad daylight has left everyone in deep shock. Kangana Ranaut has also addressed the issue on social media.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: October 29, 2020 04:58 am
Another horrific incident shook the nation very recently. Yes, we are talking about the sensational killing of Nikita Tomar here. As per reports, the 21-year old student from Haryana went to her college for giving an exam when the incident happened just outside the institution in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh at around 3.40 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020. Nikita, who was a final year student, was with her friend. An attacker tried to shove her inside the car failing which he shot her dead.

The entire thing has been caught on CCTV and that has left the netizens in deep shock. Kangana Ranaut has recently reacted to the incident while lauding Nikita’s bravery. At the same time, the actress also took a jibe at Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Richa Chadha, and others for remaining mum about the matter. She also stated in her tweet that they should be arrested for selective activism.

The actress wrote on Twitter, “All of them should be put in jail for fake and selective activism, these filmy bimbos have caused huge damage to the cause of woman empowerment, why their mouths are sealed for Nikita who has been shot dead in broad day light by a Jihadi.” Known for her vocal opinions, Kangana Ranaut often grabs headlines owing to her bold statements. This time, she has hit out at the B-town celebs for not addressing the case of Nikita Tomar. While a few celebs like Swara Bhasker and Bhumi Pednekar have already spoken up on the same, many others are yet to address it. 

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think that the celebs should address the issue after Kangana’s tweet? Do let us know in the comments section. 

