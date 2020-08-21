Do you think Bollywood stars should have spoken up on Sushant Singh Rajput's case earlier? COMMENT

Numerous Bollywood stars have talked about Sushant Singh Rajput only recently after his case was transferred to the CBI. Let us know your opinion whether or not they should have spoken about him earlier.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June but his fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. Moreover, the series of developments in his case has left everyone baffled regarding what could have possibly happened to the late actor. His father KK Singh filed an FIR a few days back post which many other people came out while urging for a CBI probe into the case. Celebs like , Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman, and others also took part in it.

However, it has been alleged that only a few celebs from the industry stood up for Sushant and asked for CBI probe into his case. Apart from that, many of them have reportedly not spoken up about the late actor. Recently, Kangana Ranaut raised this question in one of her conversations with a TV channel. She named celebs like and who have already worked with Sushant in the movie PK.

As we all know, a digital campaign has started a few days back while seeking justice for the late actor. It is only then that a huge number of Bollywood celebs came out and supported the cause. Now that the Supreme Court finally ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI, many of them praised this decision and shared their views on it through social media too. So, what are your thoughts about it? Do you think the celebs should have spoken about it earlier? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel on why he feels Sara was pressurised to breakup with actor

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×