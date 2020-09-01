Do you think CBI should also probe Sushant Singh Rajput's ex manager Disha Salian's case? COMMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian died on June 8, a few days before the late actor's demise. Do let us know in the comments section if you think CBI should investigate her case too.

At a time when Sushant Singh Rajput’s death mystery has gotten murkier, netizens took to Twitter on Monday and shared tweets with #DishaSSRMurderMystery. This is because speculations have been rife since the beginning that there is a link between the deaths of Sushant and his ex-manager Disha Salian. Many netizens are also of the opinion that both of them were murdered and that their cases are related. Disha died on June 8, a few days before the untimely demise of the late actor.

While reports suggested that the ex-celebrity manager jumped off an apartment in Malad, many have sensed foul play in this matter and have been seeking a proper probe into the same. Apart from that, certain sections of people have also pointed out numerous loopholes in Disha’s case as that of Sushant’s. As we all know, the latter’s case has now been handed over to the CBI. The agency took over the investigation on August 19.

In the midst of all this, certain sections of people have demanded a thorough investigation in Disha Salian’s case too. Many of them have stated through social media that everyone deserves to know what happened to the deceased celebrity manager on June 8 and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments section if you think CBI should probe Disha Salian’s case too.

Also Read: #DishaSSRMurderMystery trends as netizens suggest connection in the alleged murders

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×