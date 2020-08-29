Do you think CBI's interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty will unwind new details in Sushant Singh Rajput's case?

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was finally summoned and interrogated by the CBI. Do let us know whether or not you think the agency questioning her will disclose new details in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June raised many questions. After lots of speculations, the CBI finally stepped in for interrogation ten days back post the Supreme Court’s verdict on the case. In the midst of all this, there was one person in question – Rhea Chakraborty. Things escalated to a different level after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her and five other people. She has been constantly under the radar since then.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also questioned Rhea in connection with the money laundering angle. Next, it was CBI’s turn to do the same. But before that, she gave a few explosive interviews on Thursday thereby trying to defend herself. As we know, they backfired and NCB reportedly claimed that her interviews influenced the accused and the witnesses in the case. Meanwhile, the CBI finally interrogated the actress on Friday. If reports are to be believed, they grilled her for around 9-10 hours.

However, the details of the interrogation are not out yet. The CBI is likely to summon her again. Well, numerous questions are still left answered and mysteries yet to be unveiled. As of now, everyone is eagerly waiting to know Rhea Chakraborty’s connections with the case including Sushant. In the past few weeks, numerous allegations have been made against her. What are your opinions about the same? Do let us know in the comments section if you think the CBI’s interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty will unwind new details in the late actor’s case.

