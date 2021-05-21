Do you think COVID 19 relief information shared by celebs on social media is helpful? Comment

Several celebrities are seen taking to social media to amplify COVID 19 resources to help it reach the common man.

It has been over a year that COVID 19 pandemic had hit India and there doesn’t seem to be an end to it anytime soon. The pandemic has infected crores of lives and many people have lost their loved ones due to the deadly virus. Amid this, the authorities have been constantly urging people to follow the Coronavirus protocol and take all the necessary precautions along with raising awareness about the necessary COVID 19 relief resources to battle the deadly virus.

Amid this, several Bollywood celebs have also taken to social media and are seen raising awareness about the deadly virus. In fact, these celebs have been seen urging people to wear masks, follow social distancing and stay indoors. On the other hand, celebs like Sonu Sood, , , Bhumi Pednekar, have also been using the social media to amplify requests for blood, plasma, oxygen concentrators and more. This isn’t all. Several celebs are seen sharing list of resources for COVID 19 relief from across the country on social media in order to help the commoners.

Be it NGOs, welfare organisations or the helpline numbers, celebs are seen amplifying the resources as and when possible. While it is indeed a noble gesture, do you think it is helping the mass? Do you think this important information is reaching out to the audience and is actually helping the ones in need? Take this vote and let us know your views about this in the comment section below.

