Do you think Emraan Hashmi is a good choice to take on Salman Khan in Tiger 3? COMMENT

Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of an ISI agent in Salman Khan’s starrer Tiger and the two actors will also be having a face off.

Given the stupendous success of ’s Tiger franchise, the audience is quite excited for the third installment of the franchise. It is reported that the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor will be reprising his role of RAW agent Tiger and the movie will also star in the lead role. While the shooting is set to begin again, Pinkvilla have exclusively reported that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the role of ISI agent in Tiger 3.

A trade source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, ‘yeh kaam sirf ek admi kar sakta hai, Tiger’ it’s time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger – ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi”. To note, it is the first time Salman and Emraan will be sharing the screen space.

This isn’t all. The superstars will also be seen locking the horns in the spy drama. Ever since we broke the news, the Bard of Blood actor has been making the headlines and the fans have been eagerly waiting for this never seen before face off. Meanwhile, there are speculations if Emraan will be able to do justice to the action thriller film. Do you think, the Murder star is good choice for Salman’s spy drama? Share your views in the comment section below.

