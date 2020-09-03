Do you think it's unfair of netizens to troll celebs who came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty? COMMENT

In the past few weeks, some of the celebs have stood up for Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not it is unfair on the part of netizens to troll these celebs.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on June 14 came as a shock for many people. The late actor’s followers and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. In the midst of all this, the debates and controversies revolving around his death have further created a tense situation. Things further escalated when the late actor’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people on different charges in Patna.

The actress is now reportedly considered the prime suspect in the case. While the ED is looking into a possible money laundering angle, the NCB, on the other hand, is looking for a possible drug conspiracy. Apart from that, the CBI’s interrogation is also going on. Other than NCB, the other two agencies have already grilled the actress and recovered some startling information too. Some of these include her recovered WhatsApp chats that point towards a possible drug angle, giving medications to Sushant, and other related stuff.

Needless to say, certain sections of people are holding Rhea responsible for whatever happened to the late actor. In the midst of all this, a few celebs have come out and reportedly supported the actress by speaking out against media trials and seeking proper CBI investigation. We can take the examples of Swara Bhasker, Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, and few others here who urged people not to judge or slam the actress until the real truth is revealed.

However, this has not been well received by certain sections of netizens. Most of them have trolled these celebs mercilessly on social media for coming out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. What are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you think it is unfair on the part of the netizens to slam the celebs who are backing the actress.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's father confronted by CBI in connection with drug angle; Latter took drugs himself: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×