Do you think Kangana Ranaut's decision to work from her demolished office sends a message? COMMENT

Kangana Ranaut has again been in the news after the BMC demolished her office in Mumbai amid her row with Maharashtra Government. Despite that, the actress has taken the decision to work from there and shared the same in a tweet. We'd like to know if you agree with her take on this or not.

Over the past few days, has been in the news due to her row with Maharashtra Government. Amid this, the BMC got involved and bulldozed her new office of Manikarnika Films in Mumbai on the basis of alleged 'illegal construction' at a time when the actress was just making her way back to the city. A day back, Kangana visited her bulldozed office and her photos were all over the internet. While the actress did look sad, she issued a statement on her Twitter handle that she will not repair the damage and work through the same razed office.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared, "I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav." Challenging the government, the actress showed resilience amid her office tragedy and expressed that she cannot afford to renovate her office now and that she will work through the remains of it.

She had even called out the Maharashtra CM and in another tweet post the demolition. She mentioned that she will expose them. In a video, Kangana even mentioned that she understood the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and hence, decided she will make a film on them. Many celebs backed Kangana after BMC demolished her office in Mumbai and called out the civic body over the demolition. Amid this, the High Court also issued a stay order on BMC's demolition notice of Kangana's office. However, the damage was already done by the time the actress returned. Actors like Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane, Sonal Chauhan, and others stood up for Kangana. Even Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met her about the same.

Amid this, the actress announced on Twitter that she will work through her razed office. We'd like to know from you if you think that Kangana's decision to work through the remains of her office in Mumbai sends out a message to everyone? Go ahead and tell us in the comments.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut decides to work from her ravaged office; Calls it a 'symbol of woman's will'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×