Do you think Karan Johar's authored children's book will face backlash amidst nepotism row? COMMENT

Karan Johar has recently announced his first-ever authored children's book titled 'The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.' Do let us know in the comments section if you think it will face backlash amidst the current debates and controversies revolving around nepotism.
19696 reads Mumbai
In the past 2-3 months, the debates around topics like that of the nepotism row have increased post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Certain sections of people have also blamed certain celebs from the Bollywood film industry and accused them of sidelining the late actor. Karan Johar was among others who faced backlash amidst the same. The filmmaker has been away from social media for quite some time. He had earlier turned off the comments section on his handles.

Recently, Johar returned to social media and also wished people on special occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. He also congratulated Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for the couple’s upcoming child. Most recently, the filmmaker announced his first-ever authored children’s book that is inspired by his twins, Yash and Roohi. The book is titled ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv’ and is based on the story of the twins Luv and Kush.

However, this particular announcement of Karan Johar did not go well with the netizens and they trolled him mercilessly. Not only that, but many of them threatened to boycott his book. Meanwhile, a few others accused him of gaining sympathy by using his children’s name. A few days back, something similar happened when Saif Ali Khan announced his autobiography and was trolled for the same. It seems like both of them faced the wrath of the netizens. In the midst of all this, what consequences will Johar’s book face in the future? Do let us know in the comments section if you think the filmmaker’s book will face backlash amidst the nepotism row.

