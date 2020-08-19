Do you think Laal Singh Chaddha will face backlash post Aamir Khan's Turkey controversy? COMMENT

  1. Home
Aamir Khan has invited trouble after having met Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan. Do let us know in the comments section if you think his movie Laal Singh Chaddha will face backlash because of the same.
We all know how Sadak 2 faced a backlash in the advent of the latest debates revolving around the nepotism row, the insider vs outsider debate, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the movie’s trailer were released a few days back. However, much to everyone’s surprise, it became the third most disliked video on YouTube within a short period. The same happened with one of its songs that released recently.

In the midst of all this, Aamir Khan has invited trouble post meeting the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan. It so happened that the actor jetted off to the beautiful place for completing the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. He also met Turkey’s First Lady at the Huber mansion in Istanbul. However, this did not go well with netizens who lashed out at the actor on social media.The reason behind this is the reported tension between the two countries of late.

Social media has become a powerful tool in current times when it comes to expressing opinions. Since Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood, numerous fans and admirers have been eagerly waiting for its trailer to be released soon. However, the latest series of events have affected the fans one way or the other. So, we would now like to know your opinion on whether the movie will have to face backlash owing to Aamir’s Turkey controversy. Do let us know in the comments section below.

