Do you think legal action by Bollywood producers, associations against news channels is justified? COMMENT

This week began on a yet another rocky note for Bollywood but this time it was the industry fighting back. On Monday, as many as 34 top Bollywood producers and four film industry associations took social media by storm when they filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit was aimed at a handful of news channels for “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the Hindi film industry.

In what is being seen as an unprecedented move, some of the biggest names in industry came together and filed a lawsuit against Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, journalist Pradeep Bhandari and Times Now's Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar. for defaming Bollywood.

The production companies who have filed this lawsuit are run by , , , , , Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and . Whereas, the associations include The Film & Television Producers Guild Of India (PGI), Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and Screenwriters Association (SWA).

The plea filed in Delhi HC read, "The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign being run by the defendants. This is in addition to the ongoing pandemic which has resulted in extreme revenues and work opportunity loss. The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination,” HT reported.

While on one hand it is important to have a free press, on the other it is also important to act responsibly. So, do you think this lawsuit by producers and film associations will make a difference?

