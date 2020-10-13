  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Do you think legal action by Bollywood producers, associations against news channels is justified? COMMENT

On Monday, 34 top Bollywood producers and four film industry associations filed a lawsuit against a handful of news channels for “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks".
9848 reads Mumbai
Bollywood vs news channels.Do you think legal action by Bollywood producers, associations against news channels is justified? COMMENT
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This week began on a yet another rocky note for Bollywood but this time it was the industry fighting back. On Monday, as many as 34 top Bollywood producers and four film industry associations  took social media by storm when they filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit was aimed at a handful of news channels for “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the Hindi film industry. 

In what is being seen as an unprecedented move, some of the biggest names in industry came together and filed a lawsuit against Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, journalist Pradeep Bhandari and Times Now's Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar. for defaming Bollywood. 

The production companies who have filed this lawsuit are run by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ajay Devgn. Whereas, the associations include The Film & Television Producers Guild Of India (PGI), Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and Screenwriters Association (SWA). 

The plea filed in Delhi HC read, "The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign being run by the defendants. This is in addition to the ongoing pandemic which has resulted in extreme revenues and work opportunity loss. The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination,” HT reported.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan, SRK & other productions uniting against media houses: File a case on me also

While on one hand it is important to have a free press, on the other it is also important to act responsibly. So, do you think this lawsuit by producers and film associations will make a difference?

Vote and discuss in the comments section below. 

 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
When Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani came together for a ‘rockstar’ of a selfie & won hearts with their pout; PIC
Disha Patani is goofing around with her new gym partner and no, it’s not Tiger Shroff; Watch
Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; Drops glimpse of 'new normal'
Ram Gopal Varma calls Bollywood's producers, film associations legal action against news channels 'too thanda'
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon dig out the most endearing memories with mom Geeta to surprise her on her birthday
Mira Rajput cooks her mom’s favourite childhood breakfast and leaves netizens salivating; See PHOTO
Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Its never too late. Atleast ppl will now know Arnab n Kangy were lying

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement