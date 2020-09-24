Do you think Payal Ghosh should’ve dragged Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi in #MeToo claims against Anurag Kashyap?

After Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, we decided to run a poll to ask whether it was correct to have dragged names of Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi in the #MeToo allegations. Comment!

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Payal Ghosh took to Twitter to revisit a sexual harassment incident that took place in 2013. By way of slapping #MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Payal wrote on Twitter, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!..” In an interview, Payal Ghosh further, recalled the alleged sexual misconduct incident and shared that Anurag took her to a room and opened his zip and tried to force himself on her by opening her salwar kameez. Also, Payal claimed that Kashyap said that it is okay because other actresses he has worked with including , Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, are a call away.

After he was hit by the allegations, Anurag Kashyap’s first wife- Aarti Bajaj, and second wife, Kalki Koechlin, came out in his support. In her post, Kalki Koechlin wrote, "Dear Anurag, Don't let this social media circus get to you. You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life." Thereafter, , who has worked with Anurag Kashyap in films like Manmarziyaan, called him the ‘biggest feminist’, and said that Anurag has a lot of respect for women and that he never badmouths anyone. Later, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi not just dismissed Payal’s claims against Kashyap, but also condemned her for dragging their names in the controversy. For an example, Richa Chadha issued a statement saying that she "condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties.” As for Huma Qureshi, this Bell Bottom actress, who is currently shooting in Scotland expressed a sense of anguish for being dragged in the controversy. Also, Huma said that to the best of her knowledge, Anurag Kashyap never behaved improperly with her or anyone else. Mahie Gill, too, responded to her name being dragged in the case of sexual assault and said that Anurag can never speak like this about any of his actors.

After Payal’s Me Too allegations, Anurag Kashyap issued a lawyer's statement, an excerpt from which read, “It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to consciously trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse." Later, a rape case was filed against the Gangs of Wasseypur director after Payal Ghosh and her lawyer approached the Versova police station in Mumbai. Now while a case has been registered against Kashyap and the filmmaker will be, perhaps, called for questioning, we wanted to ask you whether you feel if Payal Ghosh, in her Me Too allegations against Kashyap, was right to have dragged Huma and Richa’s name. Let us know!

