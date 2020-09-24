  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Do you think Payal Ghosh should’ve dragged Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi in #MeToo claims against Anurag Kashyap?

After Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, we decided to run a poll to ask whether it was correct to have dragged names of Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi in the #MeToo allegations. Comment!
23635 reads Mumbai
Payal Ghosh drags Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi's name in Me Too claims against KashyapDo you think Payal Ghosh should’ve dragged Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi in #MeToo claims against Anurag Kashyap?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Payal Ghosh took to Twitter to revisit a sexual harassment incident that took place in 2013. By way of slapping #MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Payal wrote on Twitter, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!..” In an interview, Payal Ghosh further, recalled the alleged sexual misconduct incident and shared that Anurag took her to a room and opened his zip and tried to force himself on her by opening her salwar kameez. Also, Payal claimed that Kashyap said that it is okay because other actresses he has worked with including Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, are a call away.

After he was hit by the allegations, Anurag Kashyap’s first wife- Aarti Bajaj, and second wife, Kalki Koechlin, came out in his support. In her post, Kalki Koechlin wrote, "Dear Anurag, Don't let this social media circus get to you. You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life." Thereafter, Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with Anurag Kashyap in films like Manmarziyaan, called him the ‘biggest feminist’, and said that Anurag has a lot of respect for women and that he never badmouths anyone. Later, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi not just dismissed Payal’s claims against Kashyap, but also condemned her for dragging their names in the controversy. For an example, Richa Chadha issued a statement saying that she "condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties.” As for Huma Qureshi, this Bell Bottom actress, who is currently shooting in Scotland expressed a sense of anguish for being dragged in the controversy. Also, Huma said that to the best of her knowledge, Anurag Kashyap never behaved improperly with her or anyone else. Mahie Gill, too, responded to her name being dragged in the case of sexual assault and said that Anurag can never speak like this about any of his actors. 

After Payal’s Me Too allegations, Anurag Kashyap issued a lawyer's statement, an excerpt from which read, “It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to consciously trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse." Later, a rape case was filed against the Gangs of Wasseypur director after Payal Ghosh and her lawyer approached the Versova police station in Mumbai. Now while a case has been registered against Kashyap and the filmmaker will be, perhaps, called for questioning, we wanted to ask you whether you feel if Payal Ghosh, in her Me Too allegations against Kashyap, was right to have dragged Huma and Richa’s name. Let us know! 

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha on #MeToo claims against Anurag Kashyap: Would drag him to court if he’d said baseless things

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Anonymous 14 minutes ago

It’s not a matter of dragging names. When someone gives an account of an incident it has to include details of “he said” “she said”. She is simply saying that their names were part of the dialogue which took place.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement