Do you think Rhea Chakraborty must be granted bail as hearing is set for tomorrow? COMMENT

Rhea Chakraborty, who happens to be the main accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has been arrested by the NCB and was sent into 14 days judicial custody. Now, she has applied for bail in Sessions court and her plea will be heard tomorrow.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which has been making the headlines for almost three months now, witnessed a major breakthrough after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested main accused Rhea Chakraborty yesterday. The development came after the agency grilled Rhea for three days in the illegal drugs angle. To note, the Jalebi actress, during the probe, had admitted of procuring drugs for Sushant. However, she emphasised that she hasn't consumed drugs. She further admitted that her brother Showik used to procure drugs on her instruction for Sushant's house.

Rhea's arrest was welcomed whole-heartedly by the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor's family and the massive fan who called it a victory of truth. Post her arrest, Rhea was sent for medical test wherein she was tested negative for COVID. Later, she was presented before the magistrate via video conferencing following which she was sent into 14 days judicial custody. Now, as per a recent update, Rhea and her brother Showik have applied for bail via their lawyer Satish Maneshinde in the Sessions Court and their plea will be heard tomorrow.

Yesterday, when Rhea sought a bail during the hearing at the court, the NCB opposed it and wanted her judicial custody for 14-days. Later, when the verdict came in Rhea was sent into custody for 14 days. On Wednesday, it was also reported that Showik's custody also was extended for a 14-day period.

