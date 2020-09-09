Do you think Rhea Chakraborty's arrest will unfold new details in Sushant Singh Rajput's case? COMMENT

The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs. Meanwhile, do let us know in the comments section whether or not you think her arrest will unfold new details in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The NCB finally arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday after having interrogated her for three consecutive days. As per a report by ANI, the actress has admitted to consuming drugs and procuring them for Sushant Singh Rajput. The latest reports also suggest that Rhea’s plea for bail has been rejected. Earlier, the NCB had also arrested her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant for the procurement of drugs. This probe also resulted in the arrest of drug peddlers.

Talking about Rhea, the actress has been under the radar right after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against her and five other people on charges of siphoning off finances, abetment to suicide, and other related allegations. However, the central agencies intensified their probe on her after the recovery of some WhatsApp chats that pointed towards a possible drug conspiracy in connection with the late actor’s demise. Meanwhile, further charges against the actress are yet to be known.

Fans and loved ones of Sushant Singh Rajput have been seeking justice for the late actor ever since the month of June. Now, the latest developments in his case have further intensified the investigation process of NCB, CBI, and ED. Apart from that, many other unknown facts are unveiled in the past few days too after the NCB's interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty. Now that she is finally arrested, do you think further details might be unfolded in Sushant Singh Rajput's case?

