Do you think Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation will unravel new details in Sushant Singh Rajput's case? COMMENT

CBI is likely to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Let us know your opinions whether or not you think her interrogation will reveal new details in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on 14th June 2020 shook the entire nation. Meanwhile, further developments in connection with the late actor’s case have further baffled everyone. His father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people a few weeks back. They were accused of abetment to suicide, siphoning of money, and other related allegations. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea has been among the prime suspects in the case since then.

The Mumbai Police has already recorded her statements in connection with the case. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also interrogated her twice. So far, we have learned that CBI has already summoned her and her father for questioning. Meanwhile, they have also quizzed her brother Showik. The investigating agency has completed its fourth day of the probe, and there is little doubt that the next person to face them is none other than Rhea herself. She was last seen by spectators and shutterbugs while arriving at the ED office a few days back.

The CBI has extracted information from many people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, now all eyes are on Rhea for all the obvious reasons. The fact that she was the late actor’s girlfriend makes many of us think that she might have more information about him as compared to others. What are your opinions about the same? Do let us know in the comments section if you think Rhea Chakraborty’s interrogation will unravel some new details in the late actor’s case.

