Should Shraddha Kapoor open up on her name being dragged in drugs case? COMMENT

As per the recent update, Shraddha Kapoor has been summoned by NCB in the drugs case along with Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, which started with his unfortunate demise on June 14, has taken a different route after the drugs angle came into light and it is getting murkier with every passing day. Not just new revelations are being made in the case, names of several A-lister Bollywood celebrities have emerged in the drugs nexus. In fact, the emergence of names like , , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh has shocked everyone around and the ladies are currently on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

It is reported that Sara and Rakul’s name cropped up after the main accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty confessed that the ladies did drugs with her and Sushant. Besides, NCB has got hold of a few alleged drug chats between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash. On the other hand, the media reports also suggested that a party held at Sushant's farmhouse to celebrate the success of Chhichhore where allegedly drugs were used and Shraddha also attended that get together,

While the ladies have been on the radar, it is reported that Sara, Rakul, Deepika and Shraddha have now been summoned by NB for questioning. While Deepika is summoned to appear before the agency on September 25 while Shraddha and Sara will be appearing on September 26. With Shraddha’s name being dragged in the case, her fans are certainly looking for a clarification from her in the matter.

