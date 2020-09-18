Do you think Sushant’s achievements have not been celebrated enough amid ongoing debates & discussion? COMMENT
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent the nation into a tizzy. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, and ever since then, there have been speculations about what transpired with the late actor. With ED, CBI and NCB investigating different angles in the case, several revelations have been made regarding Sushant’s death case which has given different angle to the matter. Several new names have surfaced and the agencies have been grilling everyone related to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.
Besides, Sushant’s death case has sparked several debates and everyone has been brimming with an opinion about the same. While the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and others, the agency has been investigating about the Kai Po Che actor’s involvement in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Apparently, Sushant’s death case and subsequent revelations have left the industry divided into two parties. Amid the ongoing debates, many people including Manoj Bajpayee have raised the voice for Sushant claiming that people haven’t celebrated his achievements enough.
To note, Sushant was one of the most talented actors who had proved his versatility time and again. Besides, he was highly intellectual and was reportedly preparing for Moon 2024 mission by NASA. However, with the topic of debate over his death changing frequently, it appears like people have left the Raabta star behind in all this in a couple of months and the focus has been shifted to other things.
Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee feels people forgot to celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput: I doubt anyone is mourning him, it's sad
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Sushant can be celebrated later. Right now we need to nail the drug mafia in bullywood and politics who have killed sushant and others who were going to reveal all.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
It is celebrated by his sisters and now they have become celebrity
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor's Total 17 films as lead actor Total Successful films : 12/17 Commercial Bachna Ae Haseeno Ajab Prem ki Gazab kahani Wake up sid Rocket singh Anjaana Anjaani Barfi Ye jwaani hai diwani Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Sanju Critically acclaimed Bombay Velvet Tamasha Jagga Jasoos
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Okay so Rangu chuadial is here. She already talked shit about Ranbir. Because kangu failed in wooing him.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
to the person commenting Sushant had only 5-6 hits...how many hits does Ranbir Kapoor have? Except barfi he was average in all others Reply
Anonymous 12 hours ago
to the person commenting above...how many hits does ranger Kapoor have? Except barfi he was average in all others
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Rakul is innocent..
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Kai Po Che, Shudh Desi Romance & Ms Dhoni ke alawa kya achievement.? Kedarnath was led by Sara only. And chhichhore was a multi starrer. Sirf 3 good films. What achievement. He was not extraordinary. Just Bcz he was interested in science doesn't make him genius. Pls it's all rubbish nd he was given credit of his achievements which he really owned. Post it pinkvilla plzzz.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Kya achievement? He had 5 or 6 hits. Nothing was spectacular. He was a good actor. Was brilliant in Dhoni. But rest he was nothing extraordinary. Its all politically motivated.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
It is not about his achievements. People are angry about the ignorance of obvious proofs and lack of proper investigation by Mumbai Police. Just like how people feel emphatic about any other crime / injustice that has happened in the country. Bollywood people fail to understand everything is not about them. All support/love that someone gets is not PR or some propaganda
Anonymous 12 hours ago
how many hits does ranbir kapoor have? except barfi he was average in all others. repeated druggie type performances in rockstar and Sanju. Sushant was way better in Dhoni than ranbir kapoor in Sanju