Do you think Sushant’s achievements have not been celebrated enough amid ongoing debates & discussion? COMMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been one of the most talked about incidents and it has sparked several debates across the country.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent the nation into a tizzy. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, and ever since then, there have been speculations about what transpired with the late actor. With ED, CBI and NCB investigating different angles in the case, several revelations have been made regarding Sushant’s death case which has given different angle to the matter. Several new names have surfaced and the agencies have been grilling everyone related to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.

Besides, Sushant’s death case has sparked several debates and everyone has been brimming with an opinion about the same. While the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and others, the agency has been investigating about the Kai Po Che actor’s involvement in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. Apparently, Sushant’s death case and subsequent revelations have left the industry divided into two parties. Amid the ongoing debates, many people including Manoj Bajpayee have raised the voice for Sushant claiming that people haven’t celebrated his achievements enough.

To note, Sushant was one of the most talented actors who had proved his versatility time and again. Besides, he was highly intellectual and was reportedly preparing for Moon 2024 mission by NASA. However, with the topic of debate over his death changing frequently, it appears like people have left the Raabta star behind in all this in a couple of months and the focus has been shifted to other things.

