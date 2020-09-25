  1. Home
Do you think Sushant Singh Rajput's case is sidelined amid Bollywood drug nexus probe? COMMENT

The NCB is constantly probing into the drug nexus in Bollywood. Do let us know in the comments section whether or not you agree that the focus on Sushant Singh Rajput's case has diminished.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 05:17 am
POLL: Do you think Sushant Singh Rajput's case is sidelined during drug probe?Do you think Sushant Singh Rajput's case is sidelined amid Bollywood drug nexus probe? COMMENT
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, left the entire nation numb and heartbroken. The late actor’s case also created nationwide outrage soon after for reasons that are now known to everyone. Later on, the matter escalated after his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Patna. Post that, the CBI took over the case on August 19, 2020. Moreover, ED looked into the money laundering angle in the same matter.

However, the case took a ‘U’ turn when a possible drug angle emerged sometime back. That was after NCB arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Post that, the NCB reportedly began cracking down an alleged drug nexus in Bollywood during which numerous celeb names have surfaced. Yes, we are talking about Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh here.

The NCB has now summoned all these actresses for interrogation. Reports also suggest that a few more celebs are under the agency’s radar in connection with the drug nexus. In the midst of all this, Shekhar Suman has recently shared a hard-hitting post on social media that has now raised eyebrows. The senior actor has stated that he does not care about the entire drug angle. Instead, he wants to know who killed Sushant. 

Do you agree with Shekhar Suman's views here? Do you think Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been sidelined amidst the drug nexus probe? Let us know your opinion about the same in the comments section.

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

He was a druggie who committed suicide. Agencies have found nothing but that his sisters fed him unprescripted so they are trying to hide it but they've done a crap job.

