Do you think Sushant Singh Rajput's case is sidelined amid Bollywood drug nexus probe? COMMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, left the entire nation numb and heartbroken. The late actor’s case also created nationwide outrage soon after for reasons that are now known to everyone. Later on, the matter escalated after his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Patna. Post that, the CBI took over the case on August 19, 2020. Moreover, ED looked into the money laundering angle in the same matter.

However, the case took a ‘U’ turn when a possible drug angle emerged sometime back. That was after NCB arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Post that, the NCB reportedly began cracking down an alleged drug nexus in Bollywood during which numerous celeb names have surfaced. Yes, we are talking about , Sara Ali Khan, , and Rakul Preet Singh here.

The NCB has now summoned all these actresses for interrogation. Reports also suggest that a few more celebs are under the agency’s radar in connection with the drug nexus. In the midst of all this, Shekhar Suman has recently shared a hard-hitting post on social media that has now raised eyebrows. The senior actor has stated that he does not care about the entire drug angle. Instead, he wants to know who killed Sushant.

