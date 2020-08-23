Do you think viewers failed to give Ali Fazal's Death On The Nile trailer its rightful due? COMMENT

While one hand there's an army of netizens waiting to ban star kids, the flip side is that actor's who have carved their own path still fail to grab eyeballs. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

While most Indian filmmakers and actors are entertaining us on the OTT platform with some interesting content, Bollywood's Ali Fazal stepped it up a notch last week when his upcoming film's trailer released. Starring in Death On The Nile, director Kenneth Branagh's sequel to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, the trailer dropped a few days ago and Ali Fazal was seen in it opposite a notewrothy cast like Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Annette Bening and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey.

The trailer released on 19 August on two major YouTube channels namely 20th Century Studios and Fox Studios India. However, the response on the latter has been dismal. As of today, only a mere 63,000 viewers have watched the trailer. As for 20th Century Studios, the trailer has garnered around 1.5 million views. In fact, after the trailer's release, the views till 20 August were as low as 4500 on Fox Studios India's YouTube video.

The contrast has been stark. While one hand there's an army of netizens waiting to ban star kids and nepotism right away. The flip side is that actor's who have carved their own path still fail to grab eyeballs, even if they end up playing a meaty role in a murder mystery.

Author Aseem Chhabra also commented on the same and tweeted, "This is so cool. We get so excited when even breathes in Hollywood. Why don’t we celebrate Ali Fazal, who quietly keeps performing in films in the West?" Another user named Shiv Kanungo remarked in a Facebook post, "Sadak 2 trailer releases. Within hours becomes the most disliked video in the Milky Way. Wow. Justice. Slaying it. F*** Nepotism. SSR is happy. WOOHOOO! Death on the Nile trailer released 16 hours ago on two major channels. 20th Century Studios and Fox Studio India. Former has a view of 500k and the latter has a few of 4300. That's it."

So, do you think viewers failed to give Death On The Nile trailer, starring Ali Fazal, its rightful due? Vote and comment below to let you know your thoughts:

